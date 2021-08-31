Alma continues to be under boil-water advisory after lightning damaged water pump

The village of Alma continues to be under a boil-water order first instated Friday.

Early Friday morning, a lighting storm took out the electronics that control the village water pump. Restaurants closed that morning, and by Saturday the pump was back up and running.

But residents were asked to continue to conserve water and to boil it before ingesting it.

Alma Mayor Andrew Casey said the village needs three consecutive good water tests taken 24 hours apart to lift the advisory. Until then, residents must bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before ingesting it, brushing their teeth or washing food.

Casey said everyone in Alma banded together and conserved enough water to fill up the reservoir quickly after the pump failure. He said the village also got calls from surrounding communities offering help and was able to fill up the reservoir even more quickly because restaurants voluntarily closed.

"With the previous summer that they had, for them to do it really kind of meant a lot because Alma is still quite a busy town," Casey said.

Alma, about 140 kilometres northeast of Saint John, is a popular tourist destination on the Bay of Fundy.

Casey said the village is looking at measures to prevent this from happening again.

"We are currently looking for or exploring for a secondary water source, so when an event like this happens in the future we can just continue on running."