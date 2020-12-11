Members of all-party cabinet committee optimistic about vaccine, address concerns

Members of New Brunswick's all-party cabinet committee on COVID-19 recovery remain optimistic about widespread distribution in the province and are taking steps to address concerns about the rollout.

The province announced Thursday the first batch of Pfizer vaccines will go to Miramichi Regional Hospital, because of its central location, and that long-term care home residents were deemed a top priority.

"I think to choose Miramichi was a wise choice," People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin told Information Morning Fredericton on Friday.

The Pfizer vaccine, which is one of a few headed to the province, must be stored at -80 C.

"You can imagine how challenging that would be and the type of equipment that would be needed to keep (them) in that state," said Austin.

He said Miramichi has the storage capabilities needed, a senior population, and a large nursing home across the street from where the vaccines will be stored.

People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austin says Miramichi was a good destination choice for the first doses of the vaccine. (CBC News)

Premier Blaine Higgs said the federal government will cover all costs attributed to the vaccines and their distribution.

He said the province already has a significant infrastructure to manage and administer vaccines.

"The biggest challenges we have as I see, is the timing of delivery, the consistency of that timing so we can plan," said Higgs

Higgs said there are three other vaccines pending approval by Health Canada, but he hasn't managed to get an expected timeline from the federal government of when these vaccines may become available.

"Right now, it is an unknown," he said.

Higgs said the federal government told New Brunswick it would receive 120,000 doses of the vaccine, enough for 60,000 people, in the next four months.

He said he's "optimistic" on that figure because the three other companies with vaccines pending approval have less restrictive logistics requirements.

"I think it's a pretty exciting time, because three months ago we were all concerned about not getting a vaccine," said Higgs.

"The biggest risk we have right now is people being compliant because vaccines are starting to appear."

He urged New Brunswickers to stick to COVID-19 guidelines throughout the holiday season and limit gatherings.

Green Party Leader David Coon says he's optimistic all New Brunswick adults will be vaccinated by this time next year. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

The province announced Thursday which population groups are of highest priority to get the vaccine, with long-term care residents and staff at the top.

Next on the list, in order, are staff from Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Teams who respond to COVID-19 outbreaks, extra-mural/Ambulance New Brunswick staff, health-care workers, First Nations nurses and seniors 85 or older.

Green Party Leader David Coon said the priority list was curated by public health officials across the country

"In reality, we just have a tiny amount of vaccine right now, so what's going to be delivered through the Miramichi hospital next week is pretty much a dry run," he said.

Coon said we'll start to see much higher volumes of vaccines in January and February, and the target is to have all adults in New Brunswick vaccinated by fall 2021.

Liberal Opposition Leader Roger Melanson says the vaccine rollout is good news, and hopes New Brunswick will continue to get the same priority for doses along with the rest of the country.

"We have done well and were disciplined in how we reacted to this virus so I think it's important that we get treated equally," he said.

Economy versus mental, physical health

Public health provides recommendations to the Higgs Government, based on gathered information on cases, the probability of an outbreak or effects in a specific region and believed success rates. But Higgs said it's his government that makes all final decisions.

Higgs said the "most notable" factor that would deter the government from implementing new restrictions is the economy.

"If the health risks and concerns are low, then it's a case of, 'what are we doing to the economy and how do we balance the economic impact with the actual health risk," Higgs told Information Morning on Friday.

Higgs said the province bases a lot of its restriction-related decisions on public compliance, which was the main factor in moving Zone 1, 2 and 3 back to yellow phase this week.

Liberal Opposition Leader Roger Melanson hopes New Brunswick gets treated fairly in distribution of vaccines. (Jacques Poitras/CBC file photo)

He said it's all a balancing act to ensure people are staying healthy, that the economy isn't suffering and residents aren't suffering mentally.

Melanson says, while public health recommendations are justifiable, he believes the province could be doing more for small and medium businesses.

"Some are struggling, some are having a hard time, some will go bankrupt unfortunately," he said.

"So the pressure from an economic point of view to move towards phases where they can operate in more normal circumstances is great."

Melanson said Higgs keeps refusing to help businesses on a short term basis with small grants to get them through the pandemic, and instead provides hefty loans that just push the financial burden into the future.

Physical, mental health comes first

Coon emphasized that the government needs to look at health in context of the whole person.

"I don't think it's so much of a balance as looking at Public Health broadly," said Coon.

"When you think about decisions around going from phase to phase or different public health measures, you've got to take in the whole person's health in consideration and mental health is a huge part of that."

He said mental health should particularly be an area of concern now, as people are dealing with exhaustion from the pandemic that's dragged on for more than half a year.

Coon said public health always looks at the risks for implementing restrictions, and recommendations are made when those risks are considered acceptable.

Lower taxes mean long-term aid for businesses

Austin says he would have liked to see more help for businesses.

He said the province should look at long-term aid, rather than financial cushions that will only last a short period.

"New Brunswick struggled for years economically, we haven't had a really thriving, booming economy in well over a decade," said Austin.

He said the best approach would include lowering taxes for businesses, so they can become self-sustainable and not have to rely on money from Ottawa to keep them afloat.