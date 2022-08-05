Alma struggling with critical water shortage, boil water advisory
Water restrictions are also in effect
A severe water shortage has prompted a boil water advisory in the village of Alma.
In a news release, Mayor Andrew Case said Alma's water reservoir is at a critically low level, and the village is using its backup well.
The village commended boiling water for one minute prior to consumption — including water used for mixing juice, dental hygiene, washing vegetables, making ice or any other activity requiring human consumption.
Baby formula should be mixed with bottled water and young children should be sponge-bathed to avoid ingesting water, according to the advisory.
"Alma water users — please take every precaution to limit water usage," the village said in a Facebook post. "We cannot keep up with the demand and rate at which water is being used."
Alma business owner Jane Chrysostom said the village has a 10-year history of water shortages in the summer, but this year it's different because residents rarely hear about the restricted water use.
"I think the big concern right now is we've had this boil water order for years and years and years, so most people are prepared for it and can deal with it. But the nervousness comes from the lack of water."
She said this usually happens when tourists visit the village and the infrastructure of Alma cannot support the influx.
In 2019, three levels of government put money into the first phase of an improved water system.
The federal government contributed more than $250,000 into research and planning for a new municipal well in the village.
The province of New Brunswick contributed $139,000 and the village $28,000.
"I am staggered by how long it's taking," Chrysostom said It's just incredibly inconvenient for anyone operating a business of any kind."
She owns an artisan shop and a book shop in Alma.
"As an artist, you know, you go to use a lot of water in your studio. So I can't think of anybody who's not impacted by it all."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?