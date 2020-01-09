Charges laid in shooting in Drummond

A 47-year-old New Denmark man has been charged with assault with a weapon after another man was shot in a Drummond parking lot.

RCMP said they responded to a call of a shooting in a parking lot on Rte. 108 at around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon and discovered a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

They later arrested the accused outside a residence in New Denmark.

The man was also charged with discharging a firearm with intent at an appearance in Edmundston Provincial Court on Wednesday.

He was remanded into custody and is expected back in court on Jan. 13.

RCMP said they don't consider the incident a random act and ask anyone with information to contact the Saint–Léonard RCMP or crime stoppers.