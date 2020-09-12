A New Brunswick man with ties to Hells Angels-linked drug trafficking in northern regions of the province has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Danny Smith, 47, of Allardville returned to court for sentencing on Friday. He pleaded guilty in February to charges of cocaine trafficking charges following an RCMP investigation.

More than a dozen arrests were made as part of the operation which began in November 2016.

The investigation led to the seizure of approximately $900,000 in cash and approximately 5.5 kilograms of cocaine on the Acadian Peninsula and in Restigouche, Madawaska and Victoria counties, according to an RCMP news release.

Investigators determined the drugs to be linked to the Hells Angels motorcycle gang in Quebec. Those arrested in the Bathurst area are not members, but police say they believe they are connected.

Partner sentenced in March

Municipal police have been involved in separate investigations, while collaborating and sharing information with the RCMP.

Smith's partner, Julie Michaud, was sentenced in March to 90 days in prison after pleading guilty to possession of the proceeds of a crime. Several other changes were withdrawn by the Crown.

In addition to time in prison, Smith is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms for 10 years. He will be back in Bathurst court on Nov. 3 for further proceedings.