Allan Legere parole hearing underway in Edmonton

A parole hearing for the man called the "Monster of the Miramichi" has begun Wednesday.

Allan Legere was convicted of murder, rape and arson in the early 1990s after he escaped from custody while serving a life sentence for murder. He terrorized the Miramichi community and killed four people over the course seven months.

The parole hearing will be held in Edmonton. There was to be a media briefing beforehand. Parole Board of Canada spokesperson Amy Wood said offenders can waive their right to a hearing or postpone it, even up to the last minute.

At the media briefing, parole board spokesperson Paula Vargas said because Legere is serving a life sentence, he will be supervised by correctional officers for the rest of his life, no matter what the board decides.

"Life means life whether the offender is incarcerated or supervised in the community," she said.

She said a parole panel of two will ask a parole officer to provide an overview of the case, and ask Legere if he wants to provide any information.

Legere, who was sentenced to life in prison, has been eligible for day parole since November 2012 and for full parole since November 2015. (CBC)

Legere escaped custody in May 1989 while serving time in Renous prison for the murder of shopkeeper John Glendenning and the beating of Glendenning's wife, Mary.

While on the loose, Legere killed Chatham storeowner Annie Flam, 75 in her home 25 days after the escape. He killed sisters Donna and Linda Daughney, 45 and 41, in their Newcastle home five months later, then Rev. James Smith, a 69-year-old Catholic priest, in his Chatham Head rectory five weeks after that.

Community members recall sleeping with guns under their pillows, opening their doors with guns in their hands and installing light poles around their properties to illuminate their yards at night and reveal anyone hiding in the shadows.

The two parole board members hearing Legere's request are Amy Agar and Delaine Dew.

Vargas said they will examine three areas: The past, including Legere's criminal history. The present, including treatment, insights he has gained and how he has behaved institutionally. Finally the future, including his release plan, what supports he has and how his risk will be managed in the community.

Vargas said the board members will deliberate and return with a decision Wednesday, or they can adjourn for up to two months. Their decision will have to be unanimous.

Legere is serving a life sentence. He will turn 73 in February and has applied for a supervised release from the Parole Board of Canada.

Legere was one of the first people in Canada to be convicted based on DNA evidence. The verdict was handed down in 1991.