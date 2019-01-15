Fredericton settles on location for new all-wheel sports plaza

Skateboarders in Fredericton are one gazelle flip closer to getting a new skate park in the city's downtown.

The all-wheel sports plaza will be built on the York Street parking lot but shift slightly to line up with the Carleton Street Armoury.

Council settled on the new location Monday evening for the $1.5 million all-wheel sports plaza and voted to move forward into the design stage of the project.

Last summer council settled on the York Street parking lot, along St. Anne's Point Boulevard, but residents raised some concerns, including the loss of downtown parking space.

"The parking lot is going to be expanded to meet the current level of parking spaces that are currently there," said Mitch Claybourn, recreation officer with the City of Fredericton.

Four new parking spaces will be created to accommodate the brand new all-wheel sports plaza in the city's downtown core. (Submitted)

The new plan will create four additional parking spaces, which will be covered by the $1.5 million budget for the park — along with other infrastructure demands that need to be met.

Claybourn says the park won't interfere with Fredericton's annual Harvest Jazz and Blues Festival — which was another concern raised by the public.

And, he says the park will stand up to any flooding that could happen in the future.

"These are concrete facilities — they're not going to wash away," he said.

Skateboarders stoked

Rodney Mann, of Skateboard Fredericton Inc., is relieved that the city has finally found a location for the all-wheel sports plaza. (Philip Drost/CBC)

Rodney Mann, of Skateboard Fredericton Inc., says this is a monumental moment for the group.

"The skateboard community is stoked," Mann said at Monday night's meeting.

"We were pushed off to the sides at first and there was a lot of back and forth," he said. "But we formed a committee with city staff and we were representatives at every step of the process."

I think there's a much better use for the property that's been chosen for the all-wheel skate plaza. - Coun. Stephen Chase

But the group has gone through several obstacles to get to this point.

Originally the park was slated to sit next to the Small Craft Aquatic Centre on Brunswick Street — but it was too close to a major underground pipe that supplies fresh water to the north side of the city.

Then staff suggested moving the park to the north side in the Willie O'Ree Place parking lot.

But Mann and his group fought for a downtown location.

New location a major bail for some

Coun. Stephen Chase was the only councillor to vote against the plan Monday evening. He says the new location for the skate park could be put to better use. (Philip Drost/CBC)

Coun. Stephen Chase was the only councillor to vote against the motion. The city councillor isn't happy about the plaza's new location.

"I think there's a much better use for the property that's been chosen for the all-wheel skate plaza."

Coun. Chase says he understands the importance of a downtown location for the park, but feels the current location is too valuable for a skate park.

"There's potential for the armoury property to become available to the city and that skater park is right out in front of that," Chase said.

"Protecting our ability to get the highest and best use for that land is the most important factor that concerns me."

Staff is expected to see the site-specific designs next month, and council will have a chance to see the final designs once they're ready.