N.B. man, 38, dies in ATV crash near McAdam

A 38-year-old man from Charters Settlement died after an all-terrain vehicle crash in St. Croix, near McAdam. A passenger was injured and is in hospital.

Both the driver and passenger of the vehicle were taken to hospital

Isabelle Leger · CBC News ·
McAdam RCMP responded to a single all-terrain vehicle crash Saturday. The 38-year-old driver died from his injuries. (CBC)

A 38-year-old man from Charters Settlement, N.B., died Saturday in an all-terrain vehicle crash in St. Croix, near McAdam. 

McAdam RCMP responded to a single-vehicle crash on a dirt road known as Upper Brandy Ridge Road at about 8:10 p.m. 

The driver and passenger were both taken to hospital. The driver died as a result of his injuries and the passenger is still in hospital. 

Police believe the all-terrain vehicle flipped several times after the driver lost control.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

