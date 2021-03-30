A 38-year-old man from Charters Settlement, N.B., died Saturday in an all-terrain vehicle crash in St. Croix, near McAdam.

McAdam RCMP responded to a single-vehicle crash on a dirt road known as Upper Brandy Ridge Road at about 8:10 p.m.

The driver and passenger were both taken to hospital. The driver died as a result of his injuries and the passenger is still in hospital.

Police believe the all-terrain vehicle flipped several times after the driver lost control.

The investigation is ongoing.