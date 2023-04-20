All-girls hockey tournament kicks off in Fredericton

Hockey teams from across New Brunswick will descend on Fredericton for a tournament this weekend. But what sets this competition apart is that every player on the ice will be a girl under the age of 13.

"We have our first ever all-female hockey tournament that we're running," said Peter Murphy, organizer and head coach of the St. Thomas University women's team for the last 21 years.

Friday night will see 12 girls' teams from three age groups, Under-9, Under-11 and Under 13 start the tournament. They will play all weekend with a winning team crowned on Sunday.

The tournament will primarily play out at the Grant-Harvey Centre with a few games being played at the Willie O'Ree Centre.

Anna Porter, who says she’s “basically 8,” is also a forward for the STU juniors' team. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

Murphy says this is the first year for the Junior Tommies program. And while there was a junior tournament nearly a decade ago, it wasn't focused on up-and-coming female players.

"So now when we've resurrected it and brought it back, now it's all-female," said Murphy.

Teams will run a format that's different from traditional four-line hockey that is played in the national league.

"They're what's called two-line teams," said Murphy. "Eleven skaters and a goalie, hour-long games, lots of time on the ice for the players."

Peter Murphy is an organizer and the head coach of the St. Thomas women's hockey team. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

"It's really important for girls to play girls' hockey with girls," said Murphy. "Because a lot of them, sometimes, because they're from smaller areas sometimes they end up playing co-ed for a while until they get up to where there's enough numbers where they can have an all-female team."

'Pretty cool'

The young players are excited about the all-girl tournament.

"It's actually pretty cool," said Meredith Clarke, 7, a forward with the STU Tommies Juniors. "I like having a team like this because, mostly they're my best friends, but also because they're really good, and I like them."

WATCH | Future hockey stars practise for all-girls New Brunswick tournament: All-girls hockey kicks off Friday night in Fredericton Duration 3:18 Twelve all-girls hockey teams from across New Brunswick, with players all under the age of 13, will compete throughout the weekend in Fredericton.

Anna Porter, who says she's "basically 8," is also a forward for the STU juniors' team.

"I never played with guys, but it's good to play with girls," said Porter. "Because I have all my friends support me."

Molly Stokes, 8, with the STU Tommies Juniors says she feels good about winning this weekend's all-girl hockey tournament. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

Molly Stokes, 8, says she's feeling "good" about her team's chances at taking the title this weekend.

"I'm a little nervous, but a little excited," said Stokes.

Murphy says admission is open to the public and anyone who's interested is invited to come and see some possible future stars of the national women's hockey league.

"A few, I guarantee," said Murphy. "These kids are probably the age that they'll be the ones that will start to populate that league, for sure."