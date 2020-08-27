Saint John man charged with murder to appear in court next month

All charges against a 20-year-old Saint John man, including second-degree murder, have been set over until Oct. 6 at 10 a.m.

Tyler Gamblin is charged in the death of Nathan Gallant, 29, who was stabbed and left at the side of Route 825 between Saint John and St. Martins on July 8.

Gamblin has been in custody at the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre since July 24.

During a brief court appearance by video link from jail, the court heard that Gamblin's lawyer requested more time to review disclosure.

Gallant was found lying on the side of the road on the evening of July 8. He later died in hospital. According to the charge before the courts, Gallant was allegedly stabbed in Fairfield.

Gamblin was named a person of interest in the case on July 10. He was arrested in Woodstock on July 23 on a Canada-wide warrant with the help of a Crime Stoppers tip.

Gamblin is charged with several other offences, including assault with a hunting knife, break and enter, and several of breaching undertakings with the court.