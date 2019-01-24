One company's trash may mean a 'Fresh Start' for 80 women

Trucks that are normally used for hauling fish were turned into moving vans this week as staff from Cooke Aquaculture, the Algonquin Resort, and Opportunities New Brunswick loaded up 80 old mattress and box-spring sets in Saint Andrews for shipment to Saint John.

On the receiving end, staff and volunteers from Fresh Start Services for Women and the Salvation Army unloaded and stacked them in temporary storage facilities until the mattresses can be distributed to women escaping homelessness.

"Eighty beds is a huge deal," Fresh Start executive director Melanie Vautour said Wednesday.

"On average, we see 150 to 200 women and families come through our doors every month, most of whom are starting over whether because of domestic violence or eviction or closing of apartment buildings."

Melanie Vautour, executive director of Fresh Start, says the donation of mattresses brings hope to the organization following the death of its founder, Lois Merritt, over the holidays. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

"It's one less thing they have to worry about," said her co-worker Erin Cortes.

Women's homelessness is largely a hidden problem, said Cortes, referring to women who couch surf or stay in abusive situations.

A mattress is one of the most expensive items they need in order to leave those situations, she said.

Fresh Start employee Erin Cortes said the organization has been creating a list of women in need of beds as they get off the street or out of abusive situations. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

"We have a few women who have voiced that they need a mattress, or we've been to their apartment and have seen that they're sleeping on love seats or sleeping on the floor," said Vautour.

Cortes said she knows from personal experience a mattress is a valuable commodity.

"I would have been one of the people probably needing one of these mattresses a few years ago," said Cortes.

The Algonquin Resort in Saint Andrews says it also donated used items to various community groups after major renovations in 2012. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

"I was homeless. I was on the street. And so, to be able … to have a bed to lay your head on and a place to call home, it means the world. It's just the biggest … barrier taken off the table, quite honestly."

Fresh Start usually helps women find housing, not furniture, but Cortes said the group does like to take advantage of donations of this nature.

Vautour said mattresses are hard to come by because of concerns about bed bugs.

Non-profits such as Fresh Start usually have to turn down donations from the general public because they don't have the time or resources to properly screen them, she said.

Algonquin executive housekeeper Jennifer Del Duca said she hopes the mattresses will help give people in need a good night's sleep. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

"The hotel did that screening and it's part of their regular procedure to check," she said.

"The mattresses are still in great condition," said Algonquin executive housekeeper Jennifer Del Duca.

She said her staff gets comprehensive training in checking for bed bugs, and the hotel has not experienced any problems.

After the hotel got new mattresses, the idea for the donation came from Opportunities New Brunswick, a Crown corporation focused on developing business opportunities.

Del Duca said it gave her a "warm and fuzzy" feeling to take part.

"It's an amazing thing to be able to help out people that don't have everything that they need."