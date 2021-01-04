Police search for Fredericton teen who disappeared nearly 3 weeks ago

It's been almost three weeks since a Fredericton teenager disappeared, and police are still trying to find her.

Alexis Hetherington, 15, was last seen on Dec. 16 shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 200-block of George Street in the city's downtown.

She was reported missing to police the next day.

"This is still an active missing person file, and police are continuing efforts to locate Alexis," Alycia Bartlett, a spokesperson for the Fredericton Police Force, said Monday.

Alexis is five feet eight inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has medium-length black hair, blue eyes and a tattoo on her left wrist that says "smile."

The teen was last seen wearing a black "Pink Floyd" hoodie, dark sweat pants and light-coloured Crocs.

"Police have been following up on a number of leads but unfortunately have not been able to find her," Bartlett said.

Anyone with information can call Fredericton police at 506-460-2300 and reference file 20-26282.

Bartlett said cases that involve missing people are often solved when someone from the public calls in with a tip, even if the information appears irrelevant.

"We really would like to find Alexis and ensure that she is safe and well."