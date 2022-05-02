Emergency alert system to be tested Wednesday in N.B.

The national emergency alert system, Alert Ready, will be tested in New Brunswick on Wednesday morning, says the provincial Department of Public Safety.

The system, which is designed to deliver critical and potentially life-saving alerts, will be tested at 10:55 a.m., when an alarm will sound on televisions, radios and wireless devices.

Following the alarm, a message will remind people that it is only a test, not an actual emergency.

The wireless part of the system was last used in January by the Miramichi Police Force to issue an amber alert after a six-year-old boy went missing.

Alert Ready was developed in partnership with federal, provincial and territorial emergency management officials, Environment and Climate Change Canada and the broadcast industry to enhance emergency preparedness and response in times of crisis.