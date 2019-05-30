New Brunswick firefighters head west to help fight wildfires

Firefighters in New Brunswick have been called to help fight major forest fires in northern Alberta.

More than 40 New Brunswick firefighters left the province over the past two weeks and have been stationed in forests near Slave Lake, about 200 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

"The fires right now are considered out of control," said Danny Goddard, duty officer with the New Brunswick Fire Centre in Fredericton.

Goddard is also a veteran from previous Alberta deployments. This year he's tracking the province's deployment of New Brunswick firefighters to Alberta.

According to Alberta Wildfire, there are multiple fires in the region, the most significant being Slave Lake Wildfire #49, which is more than 74,000 hectares in size.

Goddard said the fires are considered a fire intensity class six, meaning the fire is extremely aggressive.

"Even airplanes dropping water on that doesn't really do anything," he said. "The water's really evaporated before it hits the ground."

Goddard said the only way to fight a fire with that level of intensity, is to start another fire that will kill the current forest fire.

Dry, windy conditions

"The fire that you started, you hope that it burns all of the fuel available," he said.

"The fuel is one of the legs on the fire behaviour triangle. If you can take that leg out, you have a pretty good chance of at least slowing the fire down."

The smoke from wildfires has prompted a heavy smoke warning from Environment Canada for northern Alberta communities. (Héloise Rodriquez-Qizilbash/CBC)

Dry and windy conditions have caused fires to spread quickly in 24 hours. So far more than 10,000 people have been forced from their homes.

"It can be very smoky, dusty," he said. "They're in drought conditions right now in those areas. There's not too much water on the ground or in the trees."

Fires can quickly change direction

With strong winds, forest fires can quickly change directions.

"We seem the coming, we get out of the way," said Goddard.

Many New Brunswick firefighters are on the ground fighting the Alberta forest fires. They could be cutting down dangerous trees, running hoses, or directing aerial helicopters.

"Every person has a job," he said.

While fighting forest fires is physically demanding, Goddard says it's also exciting.

"You can actually see the work you're doing," he said.

When the forest fires broke out, Goddard said many New Brunswick firefighters were quick to volunteer.

Once they are on the ground, it's difficult to keep in touch with the New Brunswick teams fighting Alberta's wildfires. Danny Goddard is duty officer with the provincial fire centre in Fredericton, and a veteran forest firefighter. He describes what the teams are facing in Alberta. 8:33

He said it's good experience, so they'll be prepared if a forest fire were to start here at home.

In 2017, at least 25 homes were evacuated after a forest fire broke out on Miscou Island, a small island that is part of the Acadian Peninsula, on the northeastern tip of the province.

"There's a lot of potential for forest fires here," said Goddard.