'We've been virtually ignored': Albert County demands government attention

In a riding that includes some of New Brunswick's most iconic places, candidates in Albert County say voters are demanding an MLA who will improve basic services in their area.

"Albert County doesn't have much infrastructure," said Green Party candidate Moranda van Geest. "We can make it more special and different than any other place but we've been virtually ignored by the government."

The area has been a reliable one for the Progressive Conservative Party, whose candidates have won every election since 1999.

PC candidate Mike Holland said Albert county wants an MLA who will listen to people in rural communities. These unique "camo signs" have been requested by supporters by a ratio of 3:1 over his "suit signs." (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

Going door-to-door in the riding, which stretches from Salisbury to Alma to Elgin, PC candidate Mike Holland has spoken with many voters who don't feel their voices are being heard in Fredericton.

"I hear constantly, 'Yup — you want my vote and I'm not going to see you again for four years.'"

"We're sitting on a gold mine in the Albert riding. I believe that non-resident dollars coming to our riding in the form of tourism — that's so much better than … a New Brunswick taxpayer funded dollar," he said.

'Drinking water is non-negotiable'

While Hopewell Rocks and Fundy National Park alone bring in thousands of visitors, the neighbouring village of Alma struggles with near-constant boil-water orders.

"It's the 21st Century. Drinking water is non-negotiable," Holland said.

Liberal candidate Catherine Black pointed out that the population of the Alma area grows to nearly 3,000 people during the summer months, and for local businesses trying to serve them, a good water supply is key.

"They're a small community of less than 300 people — obviously they don't have the tax base to be able to fix the problems themselves."

Liberal candidate Catherine Black isn't deterred by the fact that the riding of Albert has been held by the Progressive Conservative Party for nearly 20 years. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

Black said she's already speaking with Liberal MP Alaina Lockhart about how the problem could be solved, although she cautions voters to temper their expectations for their next MLA.

"Whoever gets this role, we can't fix everybody's problems immediately and four years, while it seems like a long time, there's only so much you can move forward."

Lack of cell phone service 'ridiculous'

Van Geest, who lives in Elgin, is also pushing for what she considers basic services.

What is now a trickle of tourists who come to enjoy the Pollett River, could be a wave for this "Class A" river, she said.

Gordon Falls is a popular spot along the Pollett River in Elgin for hikers and swimmers during the summer months. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

"We would like to see a public park here in Elgin — which would be a great boost to the economy and also if we have a public park it will save lives because numerous accidents always happen here in this river."

With sites like the Gibson Gorge and Gordon Falls attracting hundreds of visitors, who jump from the steep banks into the cold water during the hot summer months, van Geest wants a safe way down to the river for everyone.

"You can see they put their own lives in danger to try to get these people out and they want to build a safe way down but it's always fallen on deaf ears. So this is an opportunity to bring it to the forefront."

Elgin Fire Department Chief Kent Steeves has been pushing for a new cell phone tower for the area, and asking for government support to get it.

Van Geest says it's just another example of the basic infrastructure the area needs if it's going to reach its potential.

Moranda van Geest points to the rock ledge people jump from. The Green Party candidate wants the Pollett River protected. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

"I find it a bit ridiculous," she said. "We had somebody from Rhode Island … and they said, 'There is an app here to go on the bike trails.' Well good luck using your app — we don't have cell phone service."

The other candidates in the Albert riding are Betty Weir for the NDP, Sharon Buchanan for the People's Alliance of New Brunswick and James Wilson, who is running as an independent.