100 years after his death, Hopewell Cape soldier's personal effects sent back home

Dan Ross's gloved hands gently open a small envelope containing a handwritten letter addressed to Pte. Harold Joyce's mother informing her of his death during the battle of Arras in 1918.

The letter is part of a collection of Joyce's personal effects, including correspondence sent to friends and family back home, his attestation papers, and his silver cross.

Unfolding the brittle greyed letter, Ross said, "This was written from France in August 30, 1918."

The letter was written by Joyce's commanding officer, two days after the 18-year-old Hopewell Cape man was killed. It was sent to the young man's mother, offering sympathy and forwarding a last message. It says Joyce asked her "not to worry, it's alright."

Pte. Harold Joyce's commanding officer wrote a letter to his mother after the 21-year-old soldier died. (ALbert County Museum)

The package of the young man's belongings was sent to Ross at the Albert County Museum by Patricia Nutter, Joyce's great niece who lives in Perth, Ont.

Her father kept the letters and medal in a locked box for safe keeping.

"When he died about a year ago, we went into the box and decided we should probably do what he had always intended to do which is donate it to the Albert County museum," Nutter said.

Dan Ross, curator and manager of the Albert County Museum, says this letter is likely how Joyce's family found out the young man had died. (ALbert County Museum)

Nutter said sharing her great uncle's writings, and the heartbreaking letter written to his mother, offers an interesting glimpse into the past.

"It's something that can be seen by other people, used by other people, to know the sorts of things he was thinking about while he was overseas," she said.

Ross said he was pleased to receive the donation on behalf of the museum.

"Sometimes I think it's more impactful if you read something to the tune of the letter that was sent to his mother informing her of the death, how it happened, talking about how he felt no pain, but he just wanted to let his mom know that it's OK, you know, not to worry," he said.

"When you read something like that it brings it home in a different way."

Harold Joyce of Hopewell Cape enlisted when he was 18-years-old. He was killed in battle three years later, only months before the First World War ended. (Albert County Museum)

It fits well with an exhibit already on display which features Albert County men who fought and died in the First World War. Joyce's photograph already hangs in the exhibit.

What's known about Joyce is he enlisted in 1915 and sailed overseas the next year from Halifax. Joyce was serving with the 2nd Bn. Canadian Machine Guns Corps when he was killed at the age of 21. He has no known grave and is listed on the Vimy Memorial in France.

Ross said he plans to digitally and manually record the artifacts then he will register them with the provincial and national museum databases.