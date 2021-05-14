Albert County's architectural sons: The Reids left mark in California — and by Shepody Bay

A grisly murder took place in Albert County in the summer of 1906 that split the community in two over the guilt or innocence of handyman Tom Collins, accused of killing rectory housekeeper Mary Ann McAuley.

At the courthouse in Hopewell Cape, built just two years prior, Collins was tried three times in 1907 before he was sent to the gallows for striking McAuley with an axe and slashing her throat.

It was a precedent-setting case and one of the most sensational to be heard at the Albert County Court House before the building was turned into a museum in 1962.

With help from the museum, the story of Tom Collins endures 115 years after McAuley was slain. But the building itself, the backdrop for the three murder trials, has been equally durable and has a story of its own.

Watson Reid was the youngest of the Reid brothers, architects who were raised in Harvey in Albert County and made their mark in California. (Submitted/Dawne Wright McLean)

"It's an absolute iconic building," said Dawne Wright McLean, president of the Albert County Historical Society.

The architect who designed it was Watson Reid, originally from nearby Harvey on Shepody Bay and one of three brothers in the Reid family to etch an architectural legacy in the United States.

In 1888, Watson, James and Merritt Reid built the Hotel del Coronado, a resort hotel across the San Diego Bay from San Diego. The wooden Victorian-style resort is a landmark and still considered an architectural masterpiece.

Despite their celebrated work in the architectural world, the Reids' story is not-well known here beyond their home county.

But if you drive from Hopewell Cape to nearby Riverside-Albert, you will see several of Watson Reid's buildings still being used today.

The Albert County Court House is used as a museum today. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Reid left his brothers in California shortly after the Hotel del Coronado opened to return home and marry his childhood sweetheart, Janie Turner, in 1890.

His first job back in Albert County was to design a home for his sister Anna and her husband Lt.-Gov. Abner Reid McClelan, a Queen Anne Revival-style house known as Victoria Manor.

The house is a private residence today with a historic designation.

Albert County's architectural sons: The Reid brothers CBC News New Brunswick 2:15 Watson Reid and his brothers etched their architectural legacy in California, before he returned home to Albert County to leave a legacy of his own. 2:15

After the original court building burned, Reid's fine craftsmanship helped earn him the contract to design and build the Albert County Court House in 1904.

Soon its pristine wooden interior would be the scene of Tom Collins's trials, which led first to a guilty verdict, overturned because of problems with the judge's instructions — a Canadian first — then a hung jury and then another guilty verdict.

Later, the Supreme Court of Canada, when it was dealing with the issue of double jeopardy, would refer to the Collins case.

Wright McLean, one of Reid's great grand-nieces, said the courthouse overlooking Shepody Bay cost $4,495 to build.

Watson was also the architect of Riverside-Albert Consolidated School in 1905, which is still being used as a school today.

The Albert County Court House showcases the woodworking style of the Reid brothers. Watson built the building after he returned from California to get married. (Gary Moore/CBC)

In 1907, just around the corner from the school, Watson designed St. Alban's Anglican Church, a stone building with a wooden interior. The building is only used a few times a year now.

Watson designed other parts of the community, including a cemetery, and a hotel in Shepody that burned down.

The history of Watson Reid and his brothers has long been a conversation piece for Shelley West-Garnhum, who listened to her father share the architects' story when she was growing up.

She said people are always intrigued to learn about the Reids.

"They grew up, they were schooled here, they went to church, they were part of the community, they played sports, they lived here," said West-Garnhum, whose ancestors include the Reid family. "They lived and breathed here."

Shelley West-Garnhum and Dawne Wright McLean are second cousins and both descendants of the Reid brothers. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Wright McLean said she hopes the Reids' story inspires the younger generation in the area.

"Look, they grew up in Harvey," she said. "They ended up in San Diego, building wonderful buildings."

While Watson Reid raised his family in Albert County, leaving a legacy of work along the Bay of Fundy, his brothers remained in the U.S. and continued to build hotels, theatres and other historic buildings in California.

Watson's wife died in 1909, but he stayed on in Albert County with his children for a few years before moving to Vancouver, where he died in 1944.