Kim and the beanstalks: Albert County woman's garden is full of beans … and that's no fairy tale

A woman in the Hopewell area of New Brunswick says she's trying to sow a little joy with her unconventional backyard vegetable garden.

Kim Wilmot has built what she calls a beanstalk sanctuary on a hillside terrace on her rural property on Albert Mines Road in Curryville.

It includes about 120 bean poles, said Wilmot, arranged to form a spiral-shaped tunnel.

In the middle is an open area with wooden benches.

"So you can sit right inside this thing," she said, "and be surrounded by these tall scarlet runner bean vines, and the hummingbirds are everywhere right now."

Wilmot said the beanstalk sanctuary is a collaboration with a dear friend of hers, who didn't want her to mention his name but who has been gardening for many years.

"He's the creator of this thing," she said, "I'm more the facilitator. He does all of this for nature and for the garden."

Wilmot stands in her backyard garden. Besides the bean sanctuary, it also includes exceptionally large elderberry and wild mullein. (Submitted by Kim Wilmot)

The idea was to create a space to both grow food and hang out in, she said, not just straight, flat rows that are a "big chore" to weed.

"Gardening should be fun," said Wilmot. "It should not be a chore."

They started the completely hand-dug garden in the fall of 2013, she said, building with "truckloads of leaves" and other "debris" she brought home from her job in the landscaping industry.

The following year they planted their first two rows of beans, she said, and the vines grew right to the top of 18-foot poles.

"They can get massive."

Wilmot's son Oliver Bavis stands in front of the beanstalks in 2014, when they first started growing scarlet runner beans. (Submitted by Kim Wilmot)

They have replanted and expanded every year since.

Scarlet runner beans are an annual crop in this part of the world, she noted, but in some places they grow perennially.

In recent years, they've planted 600 to 900 seeds a season.

"The seed saving's really, really fun," said Wilmot.

The pods are dried out and sorted by hand to select the ones with the largest beans and the highest number of them.

"Our seed stock is prime right now because we've been saving these seeds for the last eight years."

A path wends its way through the bean garden. (Kim Wilmot/Facebook)

The rest of the beans are eaten by Wilmot and her family or given away to friends, she said.

She hasn't kept track of the quantity of beans produced but said the garden is "really an incredible food source."

At this time of year, however, beauty is the standout feature.

People have been growing scarlet runner beans for purely ornamental purposes for many years, noted Wilmot.

"And you can clearly see why," she said, "those big bright orange flowers and how they attract the hummingbirds and all of the pollinators."

August and September are the best time to experience the bean garden, said Wilmot.

"The sound of the hummingbirds, the sound of the bees. It's really quite remarkable," she said. "It's very peaceful when you're sitting down in there."

When she started the bean garden, Wilmot wasn't sure other people would get it.

"Not everybody is as strange and crazy as we are," she said.

But she's been really pleased with the response.

Some tourists who booked into her new short-term rental tiny home intending to visit the nearby Hopewell Rocks and Fundy National Park ended up spending most of their time right on site, she said.

Wilmot says one of her guests, Shelby Arsenault, of Lennox Island, P.E.I., took this shot of the bean garden under the stars. (Kim Wilmot/Facebook)

Wilmot expects to keep expanding the garden and maybe build more like it — and she encourages others to give it a try.

"You don't have to do it on a massive scale like what we've done," she said. "You don't need a lot of space to build your own little sanctuary in your yard."