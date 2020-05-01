'The voice of Bathurst': Chaleur region mourns the loss of Al Hébert

The city of Bathurst is mourning the loss of a radio legend with the death of Al Hébert on Thursday.

Often called "the voice of Bathurst," Hébert worked as a broadcaster for more than 50 years in the northern New Brunswick community. He was 79 at the time of his death at the Foyer Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes in Bathurst.

"He was the Dick Clark of CKBC and, of course, the Bathurst area because he seemed to be ageless," said Garnett Cripps, who started working with Hébert in the 1970s.

Born in 1940, Hébert went into broadcasting after graduating. He held many roles at the former CKBC station, including program director, sports director and manager in 1979, according to his obituary. He was also the voice of the Bathurst Alpine Papermakers hockey team for years.

Al Hébert was named national broadcaster of the year in 1988, according to his obituary. (Facebook/Phantom FM)

He was named broadcaster of the year in 1988 and was inducted in the New Brunswick Country Music Hall of Fame in 2001.

"The people of northern New Brunswick, let's face it, they love their country music," Hébert told CBC News in 2014.

It was announced then that he would return to radio to host his hit show, Country Gold, on Phantom FM — to the delight of many in the community.

"I'm so happy to be on the airwaves," he said at the time.

"There's just something about radio that you gets involved in it, and it's just fun to do, that's all. It's not a pressure thing. You do your thing. You make a few mistakes now and again, but what the heck, you're playing music for the people."

'He had a silky smooth voice'

Glen Ferguson, executive director of Phantom FM, said he was a master of his craft; his rhythm "so natural, so fluid."

"He had a silky smooth voice, and I'm sure if he hadn't loved Bathurst so much, he could have gone anywhere he wanted to with that voice," he told Shift New Brunswick on Friday.

Glen Ferguson and Garnett Cripps share their stories of well-loved Bathurst broadcaster Al Hebert, who passed away this week. 9:38

Ferguson said Hébert helped many locals break into broadcasting, and Cripps was one of them.

Cripps said he gave him his first job in radio after an audition when he was 15.

Hébert was an "idol" to him.

He is survived by his wife, Angie, their son, Steve, and one grandson.

His obituary stated he loved playing golf, hockey and softball, and he was involved in many community groups and fundraisers.

He also loved his Corvette with the licence plate that read "JUST4FUN."

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Hébert's life will be held at a later date.