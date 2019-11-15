Moncton airport pushes ahead with plan to deal with de-icing runoff

Officials at the Greater Moncton Romeo LeBlanc International Airport are going ahead with a plan to deal with the runoff of glycol, the substance used to de-ice aircraft.

The airport provides a de-icing pad for aircraft. But some of the material runs off the airfield into storm ditches and Cooks Brook, which runs through the field.

Officials have been working on a plan to deal with the runoff properly, without overwhelming the new wastewater system.

TransAqua, Greater Moncton's wastewater commission, is building a new $90-million biosolids water-treatment facility, expected to be completed in 2020.

(Pierre Fournier/CBC News)

"There's been a lot of work in the program and to see we have a solution that will be beneficial for the airport and some synergies with TransAqua and the City of Dieppe, it's quite exciting that we're able to find a solution that works for everyone." said Vincent Martin, the airport's director of operations.

Martin said the plan is to release the runoff into the wastewater system in a controlled way.

That means all of the glycol runoff from the de-icing pad will be put through a system that checks concentration levels.

"If the concentration levels are above permissible limits in to the storm system, they will be stored in reservoirs." Martin said.

"Once they're stored, then we will then pump it out in a controlled manner to TransAqua at levels that they will be able to treat with their new secondary system."

(Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

Bernard LeBlanc, the airport's president and CEO, says the total cost of the project is $16.7 million, but the federal government will pay half.

"We expect in the early December time frame we'll seek bids for the capturing and processing of de-icing fluids, cause that's a longer lead time for that equipment." LeBlanc said. "Then, early in the year, we'll look for bids for the whole construction side."

The new system will require new infrastructure, including tanks, concrete roads, a small building, and an expansion of the "apron", an area where aircraft are parked, loaded or boarded.

Vincent Martin says TransAqua's new system is expected to be up and running in 2020, and the airport wants to be ready.

"Basically, it's for the de-icing season, which normally it's October, but this year we saw a de-icing event as early as the 15th or 20th of September, so really we're targeting to be operational in September." Vincent said.