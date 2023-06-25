Forest fire smoke prompts air quality statement for most of N.B.

Forest fires in Quebec have prompted Environment Canada to issue an air quality statement for much of New Brunswick Sunday.

The weather agency has issued statements for almost the entire province, except for areas along the Fundy coast and Charlotte County.

Earlier on Sunday, the agency had issued statements for just the northern parts of the province.

In its statement, Environment Canada says some of the smoke is expected to descend to near ground level.

"People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke," the statement said.

The agency advises people keep their doors and windows closed and if you need to go outside to wear a well-fitting respirator type mask, like an N95.

The air quality statement is in effect for Sunday overnight. It doesn't specify when the statement may be recalled.