Environment Canada has issued a special air quality alert for all of New Brunswick as smoke from wildfires in central Canada is being carried over the province.

Satellite images show a smoke plume extending through the northwestern region Tuesday, the advisory issued around 9:30 a.m. states.

"This smoke may descend close to the ground and reduce air quality for several hours."

The smoke plume will continue to sweep southeastward throughout the day and could affect southern regions by the afternoon, it said.

A digital modelling forecast on FireSmoke Canada, an online portal that tracks smoke from wildfires, shows the entire province being enveloped in smoke.

According to the Air Quality Health Index, there is a "moderate risk" in smoke province-wide Tuesday, with the exception of the Edmundston region, which is listed as "low" by the evening.

The smoke is expected to move out of the province later Wednesday, which will lead to improved air quality in all areas, Environment Canada said.

The air quality forecast for Wednesday shows "low risk" across the province.

There are hundreds of wildfires raging between northwestern Ontario and B.C.