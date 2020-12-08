Air Canada suspends all flights out of Saint John indefinitely

Air Canada is suspending all flights out of the Saint John and Sydney airports indefinitely, starting Jan. 11, according to the Atlantic Canada Airports Association.

The airline is also suspending four routes until further notice in Fredericton, Halifax, Charlottetown and Deer Lake.

"The second wave of COVID-19 infections is piling added pressure on a sector on the verge of collapse," the association said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This is bigger than a blow to our region; we could be looking at the end of some our small regional airports if solutions are not found."

At the Saint John Airport, Air Canada flights are currently the only flights listed, with one arrival and one departure from Montreal daily.

"Service has been whittled down to an unsustainable level for our airports. Our industry cannot survive and operate in these conditions, and we are seeing the worst-case scenario playing out here today," Derrick Stanford, president and CEO of the Saint John Airport and president of the Atlantic Canada Airports Association, said in a statement.

"This will have a huge impact on our region's economy, on the ability of families to reconnect, on the movement of essential workers, and on airport employees and businesses."

Air Canada officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is the third major round of cuts to air service in the Atlantic region in the last six months.

In October, WestJet announced it was suspending 80 per cent of its capacity. In June Air Canada indefinitely suspended 11 routes and closed stations in Bathurst and Wabush, NL.