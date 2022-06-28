Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New Brunswick

Air Canada cuts a number of Moncton and Bathurst flights

The Moncton and Bathurst airports will soon see a lot less Air Canada flights to and from Montreal next month. 

The flight reductions are expected to last into August, said airport CEO

Isabelle Leger · CBC News ·
Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport CEO Courtney Burns says the cancellations are due to a staff shortage. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC News)

After Canada Day, Air Canada will not offer it's early morning flight from Moncton to Montreal or it's late night flight from Montreal to Moncton. 

In fact, both the Moncton and Bathurst airports will have fewer Air Canada flights to and from Montreal next month. 

There will be 63 flights, instead of 93, from Montreal to the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport in July.

The airline will also reduce flights from Montreal to the Bathurst Regional Airport from 31 to 18. 

Courtney Burns, president of the Greater Moncton airport, said she learned about the Air Canada cuts Monday. 

They include the flight departing Moncton for Montreal at 6:05 a.m. and the flight arriving in Moncton from Montreal at 11:33 p.m. 

Air Canada will no longer offer its early morning flight from Moncton to Montreal for the month of July. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC News)

"It's a personnel issue," said Burns. "What they're choosing to do is pull the flight out of the schedule, so passengers don't book the flight and it ends up needing to be cancelled the majority of days." 

Burns said she was told the flight would return in August, but hopes it will return even sooner. 

"It's a staple flight for Air Canada, so I don't expect this will be long-term," she said. 

Air Canada will still offer a mid-late morning flight and late afternoon flight to Montreal in July. 

For passengers who have already booked the early morning flight, Burns said the airline is responsible for offering either a credit or to switch passengers to the next immediate flight. 

Air Canada has cut dozens of flights from the Moncton and Bathurst airports in July. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

"Passengers who may be impacted by that cancellations can expect to hear from Air Canada," she said. 

Bathurst Airport CEO Jamie Degrace confirmed to Radio-Canada the flight reduction is because of staff shortages at the Toronto Pearson Airport which affects a wide range of flights. 

Degrace expects the shortages will impact flights into August. 

Air Canada did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Isabelle Leger

Isabelle Leger is a reporter based out of Fredericton. You can reach her at isabelle.leger@cbc.ca

