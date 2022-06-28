Air Canada cuts a number of Moncton and Bathurst flights
The flight reductions are expected to last into August, said airport CEO
After Canada Day, Air Canada will not offer it's early morning flight from Moncton to Montreal or it's late night flight from Montreal to Moncton.
In fact, both the Moncton and Bathurst airports will have fewer Air Canada flights to and from Montreal next month.
There will be 63 flights, instead of 93, from Montreal to the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport in July.
The airline will also reduce flights from Montreal to the Bathurst Regional Airport from 31 to 18.
Courtney Burns, president of the Greater Moncton airport, said she learned about the Air Canada cuts Monday.
They include the flight departing Moncton for Montreal at 6:05 a.m. and the flight arriving in Moncton from Montreal at 11:33 p.m.
"It's a personnel issue," said Burns. "What they're choosing to do is pull the flight out of the schedule, so passengers don't book the flight and it ends up needing to be cancelled the majority of days."
Burns said she was told the flight would return in August, but hopes it will return even sooner.
"It's a staple flight for Air Canada, so I don't expect this will be long-term," she said.
Air Canada will still offer a mid-late morning flight and late afternoon flight to Montreal in July.
For passengers who have already booked the early morning flight, Burns said the airline is responsible for offering either a credit or to switch passengers to the next immediate flight.
"Passengers who may be impacted by that cancellations can expect to hear from Air Canada," she said.
Bathurst Airport CEO Jamie Degrace confirmed to Radio-Canada the flight reduction is because of staff shortages at the Toronto Pearson Airport which affects a wide range of flights.
Degrace expects the shortages will impact flights into August.
Air Canada did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?