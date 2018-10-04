City councillor 'disappointed' after Air Canada cancels flight 4 times in 1 year

A Fredericton city councillor is disappointed after experiencing four last-minute flight cancellations from Halifax to Fredericton this year.

"I find the services unreliable, yet it's a necessary service we need in Atlantic Canada and to make connections," said Coun. Stephen Chase.

Since August 2017, three of his four cancelled flights were from the Halifax Stanfield International Airport to Fredericton and another from the Fredericton International Airport to Halifax.

Chase said he's complained to Air Canada about the cancellations. He's never received a flight refund — but sometimes he got a $10 meal voucher.

"They're not delivering the service I paid for upfront," he said in an interview with Information Morning Fredericton.

Over the past few months, Chase said, he's heard from Air Canada employees that the last-minute flight cancellations are because of a pilot shortage, and there aren't enough of them to serve flights to smaller Maritime cities like Saint John, Moncton, Charlottetown and Fredericton.

As a result, some flights will get cancelled.

Regardless of what the issue is, the city councillor is calling on the Canadian airline to fix the problem.

More pilots needed

Monette Pasher, executive director of the Atlantic Canada Airports Association, said pilot shortages have become an issue across the region, particularly over the past 12 months. This is having an impact on smaller airports and passengers travelling through Halifax.

While becoming a pilot in Canada can be cost and time-prohibitive, about 1,200 new pilots — about half of them international students — graduate in Canada each year.

"They're graduating here, but they're going to work back in their home country," she said.

Pilot shortages are happening around the world, Pasher said, and the problem has made its way to Canada, something airports across Atlantic Canada are watching very closely.

"Air travel is growing and people want to get to where they're going faster," she said. "

'Air Roulette'

Chase has expressed his frustration on Twitter and said he received similar responses from people who have also had their flights cancelled.

He said some have even referred to the service as "Air Roulette."

Has anyone in Fredericton & area experienced sudden flight cancellation in Air Canada Halifax - Fredericton (EVAS) service? Please let me know as I am pursuing what seems to be a common problem with Air Canada. <a href="https://twitter.com/AirCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AirCanada</a>, <a href="https://t.co/pPHVFjjHpM">https://t.co/pPHVFjjHpM</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/seguincbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@seguincbc</a> , —@CouncillorChase

In an email to CBC News, Isabelle Arthur, a spokesperson for Air Canada, said the company was aware its partner in providing regional service, Air Canada Express, is "having challenges this week."

"We are working closely with them to ensure our passengers are looked after, including alternate travel arrangements being made," she said.

Chase said some of those arrangements have included a four-hour taxi or bus ride home to Fredericton. Two out of the four times his flight was cancelled he's opted to rent a car but never received a refund.

"It's not that difficult to get to Halifax, three and a half, four hours," he said. "But it's annoying to have to do that."

Arthur said flight cancellations happen for a number of reasons, such as bad weather or "operational constraints."

But she said they are "rare relative to the large number (1,600) daily flights" that are operated by Air Canada.

"We constantly adjust our schedule and work with our Air Canada Express commercial partners to ensure our schedule meet our customers' needs," she said.

A community concern

Chase said the cancellations can be disruptive when travellers are trying to make connections, making it difficult for them to plan.

Before travelling to Newfoundland a few weeks ago, the councillor booked his flights through Montreal instead of Halifax to avoid the chance of a cancellation. This has cost him about $1,700 instead of the typical $800 flight from Fredericton to Halifax and then over to Newfoundland.

Chase has said the increase in flight cancellations might be because of the lack of pilots in the Maritime region. (Andrew Moir/Submitted)

"I wasn't certain I was going to be able to get the 6 a.m. flight going to Halifax to make that connection," he said. "And it's more expensive because it's a more convoluted route."

Chase said the string of flight cancellations isn't just a concern for him, but the entire city of Fredericton — particularly the business community.

He said the city is trying to bring in business from across Canada and the United States to develop the local economy. But the increase in cancellations over the past year has made things a bit more difficult.

"We rely heavily on the air service and it's not as reliable as it should be," he said.