Air Canada suspends flights into 4 N.B. airports
Moncton, Saint John, Fredericton, Bathurst flights affected until April 30
Air Canada has postponed a number of domestic flights that will affect four New Brunswick airports until the end of April.
Air Canada has reduced its domestic flights from 62 airports to 40 until April 30.
The suspended flights include:
-
Flights from Ottawa to Moncton starting March 23.
-
Flights from Saint John to Toronto starting March 23.
-
Flights from Montreal to Bathurst starting March 23.
-
Flights from Fredericton to Toronto starting April 1.
The imposed travel restrictions are having a "cataclysmic effect" on airline industries.
"We are working around the clock to deal with the impact for our customers and our business of the various travel restrictions that are being made by governments at unprecedented speed without advance warning," Air Canada said in a news release.
There are three new presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the province's total to 11 confirmed or presumptive cases, the chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell announced on Wednesday.
