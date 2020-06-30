Air Canada suspends 6 N.B. flight routes, closes Bathurst 'station'

Air Canada has announced it is suspending indefinitely 30 domestic flight routes, including six in New Brunswick, as the nation's largest airliner continues to grapple with the financial crisis brought on by the global pandemic.

The company also said it's closing eight stations at regional airports, including Bathurst Regional Airport, in a statement Tuesday outlining further cuts to its operations.

"These structural changes to Air Canada's domestic regional network are being made as a result of continuing weak demand for both business and leisure travel due to COVID-19 and provincial and federal government-imposed travel restrictions and border closures, which are diminishing prospects for a near-to-mid-term recovery," the statement said.

About two thirds of the affected flight routes involved Atlantic Canadian and Quebec airports. The six New Brunswick routes are:

Fredericton to Halifax

Fredericton to Ottawa

Moncton to Halifax

Saint John to Halifax

Moncton to Ottawa

Bathurst to Montreal.

Air Canada is closing its stations in Bathurst; Wabush, N.L.; Gaspé, Que.; Baie Comeau, Que.; Mont Joli, Que.; Val d'Or, Que.; Kingston, Ont.; and North Bay, Ont.

The company said it had to make significant structural changes after reporting a net loss of $1.05 billion in the first quarter of this year.

The route suspensions and station closures are the latest cost-saving steps.

Air Canada has already reduced its staff by more than half — about 20,000 employees — removed 79 aircraft from its fleet and reduced its operations by about 85 per cent this spring compared to 2019.