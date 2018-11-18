Campbellton Air Cadets celebrate 75th anniversary

Sixteen-year-old Jason O'Hearn has been part of the 349 Air Cadet Squadron for four years, but he wants everyone to recognize that there's much more history behind the group.

That's why he's helping organize the 75th anniversary of the squadron in Campbellton on Sunday.

"When I first joined cadets I knew I had to get on that," he said.

"We can't just move on from the past. We have to acknowledge our past and we have to acknowledge our history and why we're here today. Because it's not just because of us, it's because of so many people after those 75 years."

The 2018 air cadets from the 349 squadron. (Submitted)

The Royal Canadian Air Cadets were originally formed after the First World War to prepare young people to join the Armed Forces, but O'Hearn said since then they've changed. They focus on community service and are more about remembering war than preparing for it.

"One of our major aspects is to serve the community we're situated in, whether it's helping out municipal government on city events or fundraisers," O'Hearn said.

And of course, each air cadet has a chance to learn how to fly a glider, which is an engine-less aircraft, or a single-engine aircraft, providing they pass a few exams and interviews.

He said they're not too focused on the Armed Forces anymore to avoid pressuring young people into enlisting, but they do focus on leadership and physical fitness, and emphasize respecting veterans' sacrifice. They sell poppies, clean up parks and play music in the Santa Claus parades.

Carrying on tradition

O'Hearn said, for him, the cadets are about tradition.

"From learning a couple of years ago that my great uncle, my great grandfather were both 349 air cadets, to carry on their tradition by celebrating the year they were in as well as celebrating all the years," he said.

The 349 Air Squadron has had cadets for 75 years straight. To O'Hearn, that means they're a part of something bigger than themselves.

"How we, a little north shore town, can be a part of that, it's a very significant deal to me," he said.

An image that's said to be from the official opening of the 349 Campbellton Air Cadets in the 1940s. (Submitted)

Patrice Lanteigne, commanding officer for the squadron, said cadets range in age from 12 to 18, and all of them end up flying with a commanding officer. If a cadet wants to learn how to fly, he or she can, but it's a select group of people. Many 349 cadets have gone on to join the Armed Forces or have become pilots in commercial airlines.

Lanteigne said he was an air cadet from 1968 to 1972 when he was a teenager and has been commanding officer for six years.

"It's one of the best programs out there in terms of getting a young person at the age of 12 boy or girl, through different stages of training and teaching them how to become responsible adults," he said.

Press clippings from 1988 about the 349 Air Cadets. (Submitted)

He said in New Brunswick there are around 26 or 27 squadrons. He said they're definitely not the oldest, as 349 was formed in 1943, and the 101 Moncton Squadron was formed in 1942.

"But we're pretty old at 75," Lanteigne said, laughing.

On Sunday they will gather at the Masonic Hall in Campbellton, which was their original headquarters, to celebrate 75 years.

"We need to celebrate this and we need to teach our junior cadets that this is our history, this is where we come from," O'Hearn said.