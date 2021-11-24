Just because workers at American Iron and Metal don't have a union doesn't mean the company should not be publicly accountable for two deaths at the Saint John scrap yard in seven months, a local labour leader says.

Shawn Gorman Wetmore, the president of the Saint John District Labour Council, said it's time for the metal recycling company to answer questions about worker safety — specifically about the training it provides and the health and safety plans already in place.

She said it's important this information is shared publicly, not just with WorkSafeNB, because investigations into workplace deaths can take a long time.

"I guess you don't get more accountable, until something happens that turns people's heads," she told Information Morning in the Summer.

Her call comes after the death of Darrel Richards from workplace injuries last week, the second death in seven months.

Darrell Richards, who died July 1 in a workplace accident at AIM, was the second person to die on the job at the scrap yard in the last seven months. (Submitted by Rick Richards )

New details about November death

The man who died in November 2021 has still not been identified. On Tuesday, WorkSafeNB spokesperson Laragh Dooley said the death is still under investigation, but shared new details about what happened.

"The worker who was killed was a truck driver for a contractor delivering material to the site," she wrote in an email.

"Tragically, he was killed when hit by an attachment on the end of an excavator boom."

A boom is the arm of the excavator that typically has a bucket or clamp at the end of it, used for digging and moving heavy object.

In Richard's death, a press roller preparing recycling was involved, and it was shut down. The rest of the plant is still operating.

I don't understand why the building isn't shut down.​​​​ - Shawn Gorman Wetmore, labour leader

Dooley said the stop work order on the roller would be lifted once WorkSafe finds it's safe to operate all rollers.

She also said WorkSafeNB would only shut down an entire facility when there is a risk to the whole facility, and "no health and safety controls are in in place."

Dooley said in November, no stop-work order was issued.

"WorkSafeNB did not issue a stop-work order, as the process was governed by appropriate policies that made the operation safe when followed," she said.

Shawn Gorman Wetmore said it doesn't make sense there was no full stop-work order after Richard's death last week.

"I don't understand why the building isn't shut down," she said. "You just can't cut out an area of it and continue the plant working safely. And out of respect for this man, it should be shut down till they find out what comes out of it."

She said health and safety training is a basic in modern workplaces and mandatory, but non-unionized employees might not know what their rights are as far as working conditions.

Dooley said once the investigations are completed, depending on the findings, WorkSafeNB "may recommend that the Department of Justice lay charges against AIM for violations of the Occupational Health and Safety Act and its regulations."

Who keeps companies accountable?

The AIM plant sits on federal land but its operations are regulated by the province.

CBC News requested an interview with Labour Minister Trevor Holder, but received an email statement from department spokesperson Paul Bradley in response.

In the statement, Bradley said the department is responsible for the Occupational Health and Safety Act, but the administration of the act is the responsibility of WorkSafeNB.

"WorkSafeNB is the investigative lead on any workplace incident, and would be in the best position to answer any questions related to any workplace incident."

As of Tuesday, WorkSafeNB said both investigations could take 12 months or more, and no information can be released about either until they are concluded.

American Iron and Metal has not responded to a request for comment.