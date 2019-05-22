AIM scrap yard given green light to operate

A controversial metal recycling business has been given the green light to start operating again after two explosions occurred at the site last week.

American Iron and Metal's Saint John location was forced to stop operations after sounds at the plant exceeded the 104-decibel limit allowed under its certificate to operate.

The Department of Environment sent inspectors to the site and after some changes were made, Environment Minister Gary Crossman said his concerns have been assuaged for now.

"They have taken steps to mitigate [the noise]," said Crossman.

Explosions at the plant have been an ongoing concern for people who live near it for years.

CBC first reported on explosions at the facility back in June 2017, and many have been reported since then.

AIM has been temporarily shut down several times since, but the explosions have continued.

Crossman said the plant has hired more people to screen what is going into the plant's shredders, the source of the multiple explosions, and that the facility will be shredding more material as it arrives instead of storing it first.

"They're going to be loading it directly as it arrives as opposed to stockpile," said Crossman.

"[In the stockpile] you can't see what's inside it before it goes in the shredder as much as when [it] first arrives."

Changes fall short

But Raven Blue, who lives near the shredding business and is an organizer with Livable Saint John, said the province is not taking this seriously, and even if the explosions ended, that's only a small part of the problem.

"It doesn't matter if there are explosions or not, that's not the issue," said Blue.

"The issue is much more serious in regards to the ongoing long-term impacts from what people are breathing, how that impacts our health."

Crossman said the plant is operating on a short-term approval, and if there are continued explosions the province has options.

"We can shut it down again if it's deemed necessary," he said.

Crossman said he's also aware some people in Saint John would like to see the facility relocated.

Relocation would be music to Blue's ears.

"Relocating would be a win-win situation for everybody, including AIM," said Blue.

"If they are able to relocate, that means that they can expand their operations because they're going to need to expand at some point."