AIM president blasts Saint John city leaders, province at public meeting

The billionaire president of American Iron and Metal put on a combative performance at a public meeting in Saint John on Wednesday.

Herb Black hosted the event to defend his embattled scrap-recycling operation, which has been in the spotlight over the past few years.

The scrapyard has been a catalyst for noise, dust and pollution complaints from neighbours on the city's lower west side and central peninsula.

But the 75-year-old Black had little time for apologies when he addressed the public.

"Seriously folks, wake up and see, and tell me what you really want," he said. "You don't want a scrapyard here. You don't want action. You don't want jobs."

As loud as a lawn mower

AIM operates 70 scrap metal yards on five continents.

Black likened the impact of his Saint John plant to a visit from a cruise ship with attendant taxis and crowds on the streets of the uptown.

American Iron and Metal's west Saint John scrap metal recycling operation has been the source of numerous noise, dust and pollution complaints. (Julia Wright, CBC)

At one point, he claimed the facility's centrepiece metal shredder was no noisier to neighbours than a lawn mower or motorcycle.

With his Department of Environment operating permit up for renewal in December, Black went further, by repeatedly criticizing New Brunswick Environment Minister Jeff Carr, who was seated a few feet away in the front row.

In November 2018, Carr briefly ordered the shutdown of the AIM facility. The decision came after a series of explosions on site.

Black said the shutdown cost the company more than $1 million.

"Close my place down … Minister Carr? I'd like to close your place down," he said.

Vern Lanteigne watched the performance from his seat just behind Carr.

The west side resident estimates his home, located about 150 metres from the AIM scrapyard, is worth far less since the company set up shop in the city in the mid-2000s.

"I've put thousands of dollars into it, to get it to where it is now," he told Black. "And I can't get half the value of it."

West Saint John resident Vern Lanteigne claims his home has lost more than half its value since American Iron and Metal set up shop nearby. (Connell Smith, CBC)

Black immediately offered to have the home appraised, suggesting the company could buy the property.

An AIM representative then took Lanteigne's contact information.

Limiting dust, explosions

Black said the company had done a lot to limit dust and explosions from things like propane tanks hidden among the scrap, but adds: noise is part of any business.

During his presentation, he referred several times to recent expansion plans for the facility, including a factory and retail operation, that would have brought "hundreds" more jobs to the city.

Speaking afterward to reporters Black said those plans were now cancelled.

He claimed however, the meeting was a success.

"I feel good about it, for me I feel good. You know why? I was able to share with the people the truth."

New Brunswick's Minister of Environment Jeff Carr faced repeated criticism from Black during the Wednesday night meeting. (Connell Smith, CBC)

Carr, who appeared unruffled by a series of exchanges with Black, shrugged off the criticism.

He said there hasn't been an explosion at the AIM site since July and that both noise and dust levels were improved and within limits.

He said the department will "wait and see" how the company performs before making a decision on renewal of the approval to operate in December.