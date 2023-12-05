New Brunswick revokes licence for AIM's Saint John scrapyard after fire

The New Brunswick government has revoked American Iron and Metal's licence for its Saint John port scrapyard.

The decision was announced Friday morning in a news release. The announcement came almost a month after a damning task force report examining a massive fire in September at the company's harbourside location on the west side of the city.

"I have been weighing this matter with care by thoroughly reviewing the task force report, as well as AIM's response from the past week," Public Safety Minister Kris Austin said in the release.

"As minister responsible, I am not convinced that AIM has adequately addressed these serious concerns. As such, it is clear to me that it is in the public interest to revoke their licence."

During last week's scrapyard fire, Saint John residents were asked to take shelter from smoke. Sights and sounds from Sept 14, when crews battled flames at the American Iron and Metal recycling plant next to Saint John Harbour. The fire was brought under control the following day.

The release says the decision cannot be appealed but can be subject to judicial review. The company has 90 days to ask a judge to review the decision.

The move came as a relief for Saint John Mayor Donna Reardon. After the fire, Saint John council had called for AIM to be shut down and relocated.

While noting the company still has 90 days to potentially challenge the move in court, Reardon believes the province has sought to deal with it as quickly as possible.

"I'm really pleased that how swiftly it's come along that we have this decision," the mayor said Friday.

The fire on Saint John's waterfront sent a large cloud of smoke over the city for hours. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

The site is on land leased to the company by Port Saint John.

A spokesperson for the port issued a statement Friday saying it is aware of the minister's decision but because there is a 90-day period where it could be challenged, it has no other comment.

The Sept. 14 fire burned in a pile of scrap metal for 40 hours, sending a toxic cloud of smoke over the city and prompting a shelter-in-place order.

"The location of the AIM operation, in the middle of the Saint John community, adjacent to the harbour and a residential neighbourhood, is entirely inappropriate given its now known hazards and risks," the report says.

Austin had given the company until midnight on Dec. 22 to respond to the task force's 12 findings.

In a letter Austin sent the company also released on Friday, the minister wrote that its response "does not substantively address the numerous community health, safety and environmental risks and impacts arising from AIM's operations at this location."

Putting out the September fire at American Iron and Metal in Saint John required millions of gallons of water — and some sheer luck.

Austin said the company's response to the task force report proposed developing a plan to comply with the fire code, which limits the height of scrap piles.

The task force found the piles at the site were two to 2½ times what the code prescribes.

"The AIM Response attempts to minimize future risks and hazards, contests the findings of the Task Force and Investigation Reports, and asserts that AIM's operations at this site are no worse than other industrial operations elsewhere," Austin wrote in the letter to the company.

The minister says the company's response largely addresses its commercial interests and makes assertions of future intentions.

Austin also referred to a history of explosions, fires and workplace deaths at the site at 1 Protection St.

The province has not released the company's response to the task force findings.

CBC has requested comment from the company.

Other sites inspected

AIM operates multiple other locations around New Brunswick, including another in Saint John at 65 Recycling St.

Earlier this month the province inspected 87 scrap facilities around the province, saying it found 10 were not in compliance in various ways.

The province hasn't disclosed what specific issues were found at each of the 10 sites. They were initially given until Dec. 21 to fix them, but now that that deadline has passed the province has said the sites are getting extensions.

Among the 10 sites are AIM's second Saint John location, as well as its locations in Moncton and Fredericton.

A spokesperson for the province said last week that the 10 sites would be "remediated in the coming weeks," but didn't say what the consequences would be if a site didn't comply.