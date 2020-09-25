There were no injuries reported after a large fire and explosions Thursday night at a metal recycling business next to Saint John Harbour.

The fire department was called to American Iron and Metal on Gateway Street just after 10:30 p.m., said Platoon chief Barry Oickle.

When firefighters got there, he said, explosions were going off and there was a large volume of fire.

"It covered quite a bit of an area," said Oickle.

The fire started in a building where cars are stripped of so-called fluff, before their metal is recycled.

"Part of that process of separating is they shred material, which they call fluff. And that fluff — through the friction, you know, the process — sometimes can be heated. ... It appears that the fire started there."

Employees safe

Oickle said employees had safely left the building before firefighters arrived.

The AIM yard has had explosions before, which many residents have complained about.

The company explained a blast last year as a burst of pressure following the shredding of some material.

Thursday night's explosions were different, said Oickle.

"Some of the explosions were from cylinders that were still around in the area at the time."

It took about two hours to get the fire under control, said the platoon chief.

Part of the building and a conveyor belt system were damaged, he said, and a large amount of separated material was burned.

The estimated cost of the damage is not high, he said.

AIM workers helped use heavy equipment to separate the burned material, said Oickle.

Staff from the port and the provincial Environment Department were also on hand, he said.

The AIM recycling yard has drawn the ire of some people who live on Saint John's lower west side and central peninsula for a few years now, because of noise, dust and pollution.

The wind Thursday night was favourable, said Oickle. It carried the smoke out over the water.

