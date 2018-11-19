Saint John losing patience after 2nd AIM explosion in less than a week

A Monday night explosion at American Iron and Metal of Saint John forced the metal recycler to temporarily shut down, says Saint John Mayor Don Darling, who wants the province to do something about AIM's disruptions to the quality of life on the west side.

"The city should never be in this situation again," Darling said during an interview Tuesday with Information Morning Saint John.

Darling said the Department of Environment temporarily closed the plant on the Saint John waterfront because the noise exceeded the targeted 104-decibel limit.

This was the second explosion AIM in less than a week.

Saint John Mayor Don Darling says residents shouldn't have to live with the loud bangs from the AIM property. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

On Thursday, a fire caused explosions that also exceeded the decibel limit, rattled windows and shook homes.

Environment Minister Gary Crossman said he's concerned about the repeated explosions at the AIM yard.

"The Department of Environment and Climate Change is closely monitoring compliance with the approval to operate," he said in a statement Monday.

He said an inspector was on site Monday and will be there again Tuesday.

Crossman said government officials have had a number of conversations with Darling about the AIM site.

"If the department identifies that standards within the approval to operate are not being followed, I can and will exercise the appropriate authoritative measures."

City expresses frustration

Darling doesn't believe the approval should be renewed if problems persist.

"Until these items and issues are resolved in a balanced and satisfactory way ... I don't think they should get a new approval to operate," he told council Monday night.

Darling read a letter he's sending to the province, expressing frustration and concern.

"This is a great example of the need to think long term," he said.

Darling asked provincial and federal governments to step in.

"Of particular concern is the severity and frequency of recent explosion events," the letter said.

Blasts at the plant have disturbed residents for years, causing the province to issue multiple stop-work orders

New Brunswick's Environment Minister Gary Crossman said last Thursday's explosion exceeded the 'approval limit.' (CBC News file photo)

Darling said it's not acceptable to normalize explosions close to residential areas. He said the "balance" between industry and community doesn't exist with AIM.

"Saint Johners deserve better," he said.

The recycling facility is on federal land leased by Port Saint John, and the license to operate is given by the province, Darling said.

And when Darling receives multiple calls from residents after a blast, there's not much he can do except raise the alarm.

"I think that that should never be the case again in the future," he said. "I get hundreds of messages from citizens about … this facility, but I don't have any authority."

'Disregard for authority'

At the meeting Coun. David Hickey, John MacKenzie and Donna Reardon spoke in support of the letter being sent to other levels of government.

"We can't sit by and allow this kind of attitude and this kind of complete disregard for the authority of this council of our provincial government and of our federal government," Hickey said.

"I'm tired of having to come back to the same conversation about people breaking the rules and then in turn, not having the provincial authorities and the federal authorities be able to have our backs."

Saint John firefighters responded to a fire at the American Iron and Metal industrial metal processing plant in Saint John last week. (Juanita Lynn Mackenzie/Facebook)

MacKenzie said even if the province successfully regulates how many decibels the explosions register, the harbour front is still not the right place for the facility.

"It's just misplaced," he said.

AIM did not respond to a request for comment. The company has previously said the explosions are caused by propane and gasoline tanks in crushed vehicles going through the shredder.