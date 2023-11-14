AIM admits operating Moncton scrapyard without approval

American Iron and Metal Company Inc. has pleaded guilty to operating a scrapyard in Moncton without provincial approval.

The Quebec-based company, also known as AIM, admitted it violated New Brunswick's Salvage Dealers Licensing Act on May 23.

AIM has owned a scrapyard on Toombs Street in Moncton since March 1, according to property records.

Romain Viel, a lawyer representing the company appeared in Moncton provincial court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to the charge.

Crown prosecutor Ashley Martin told the judge that a provincial inspector was at the site in May doing a final inspection and noticed it was already operating.

The Crown prosecutor sought a fine of $292, which Judge Luc Labonté imposed. The company was given 30 days to pay the fine.

The American Iron and Metal scrapyard in Moncton on Nov. 14. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Viel and a representative of the company declined to comment as they left the courthouse.

The provincial government last month wouldn't comment on whether AIM now has approval to operate given the case was still ongoing in court.

However, the site has been busy, with the loud noise and smells drawing the ire of residents who live in the residential area to the south.

Several have signed a petition calling for the relocation of the operation and have contacted city hall.

The city says that the previous site owner had "grandfathered" municipal approval to run a scrapyard at that site and this approval carried over when the site was sold.

"The legal non-conforming use can continue under new ownership," Isabelle LeBlanc, a Moncton spokesperson, said in an email to CBC.

AIM's Saint John operation has drawn significant attention over the years because of explosions, fires and the deaths of two people.