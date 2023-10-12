American Iron and Metal charged with operating unlicenced scrapyard in Moncton

A metal recycling company at the centre of workplace safety concerns and a fire that sent hazardous smoke over Saint John has been charged with operating a salvage yard in Moncton without a licence.

American Iron and Metal Company Inc. allegedly violated New Brunswick's Salvage Dealers Licensing Act on May 23.

The Quebec-based company, also known as AIM, has owned a scrapyard on Toombs Street in Moncton since March 1, according to property records.

The company was scheduled to make a first appearance in Moncton provincial court on the charge last week, but notes in the court file indicate it was absent and the case was adjourned until Nov. 15.

AIM acknowledged an emailed request for comment, but has yet to comment.

The case is scheduled to return to court in November. (Shane Magee/CBC)

The charge was laid in August by an officer with New Brunswick's Department of Justice and Public Safety.

CBC requested information from the department about the charge on Thursday, including whether the scrapyard is now licensed. The department issued a statement that did not answer those questions.

Trucks were coming and going Thursday from the busy site, which has a rail connection to the CN rail line.

Isabelle LeBlanc, a spokesperson for the City of Moncton, said in an email that the municipality has not had any complaints to its bylaw enforcement or fire department about AIM's operation along Humphreys Brook.

AIM's Saint John operation has drawn significant attention over the years because of explosions, fires and the deaths of two people.

WorkSafeNB issued 22 orders to AIM over two years related to health and safety issues at the Saint John location, an inquest into the death of a truck driver heard this week.

Michael Cormier, AIM's vice-president for the eastern region, testified at the inquest Wednesday that the company has about 13 sites in the region.

Cormier said "one being industrial, where we send all of our various materials to, which is here, located in Saint John."

A fire broke out at that location early on Sept. 14.

The fire led to the Department of Health issuing a shelter in place order for Saint John residents because of hazardous smoke.

The American Iron and Metal scrapyard in Saint John after the fire last month. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

The province issued a stop-work order for the port city scrapyard as an investigation continued.

On Thursday, the province issued a news release saying recycled metal shredded prior to the fire will be loaded onto a ship this weekend.

The release says the Saint John facility is restricted from receiving new material and its shredder is not permitted to operate.