Task force into AIM fire on Saint John waterfront set to release final report

The task force examining September's fire at American Iron and Metal will release its final report in a live-streamed event this morning.

The news conference is being held in Fredericton at 10:30 a.m. and will include Justice Minister and Attorney General Ted Flemming and Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour Minister Arlene Dunn.

Before the flames were even under control from the Sept. 14 fire, the province ordered AIM to shut down, and Premier Blaine Higgs promised to create a task force that included Port Saint John to find out what happened.

He said the investigation would "get to the bottom" of what happened and determine whether "that operation fit to be operating where it is today?"

No one was injured in the fire that burned for two days, but it produced a hazardous smoke that wafted over the city and provoked a city advisory that residents take shelter or wear masks.

The province required a preliminary report from the company, which said the fire was first discovered at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Sept. 14 by an industrial mechanic working overnight on maintenance of the shredder.

The employee "noticed an odour" and "proceeded to investigate." That's when he saw the flames coming from the "in-feed scrap pile. He immediately alerted 911, followed by the site manager."