AIM looking at environmental impact of scrap metal fire that burned for 2 days

American Iron and Metal has started examining the environmental impact of the scrap metal fire that burned for two days at its dockside operations last week, according to an incident report the company sent to the Environment Department on the day the fire broke out.

Engineers were scheduled to be at the facility last Friday and were supposed to meet with a "third-party site professional to assess the environmental impacts from this event and identify if any remedial actions are necessary."

The preliminary report, which the Environment Department released, was part of the requirements imposed by the province when it shut down operations at AIM's west-side metal recycling plant.

The company is also required to send a followup report within five days of the incident, although the department hasn't confirmed whether that has been received.

AIM officials did not respond to a request for an interview.

According to the preliminary report from AIM, the fire was first discovered at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Sept. 14 by an industrial mechanic working overnight on maintenance of the shredder.

The employee "noticed an odour" and "proceeded to investigate." That's when he saw the flames coming from the "in-feed scrap pile. He immediately alerted 911, followed by the site manager."

AIM then notified the Environment and Climate Change Canada's National Environmental Emergencies Centre and Port Saint John.

"AIM deployed its emergency response plan and alerted the appropriate authorities in accordance with its Approval to Operate I-11555," according to the one-page report sent by Ann Marcotte, AIM's environment director.

"AIM confirms there are no casualties, no buildings have been affected by the blaze, and the fire affects a single pile of scrap."

The single pile of scrap that burned is shown here as a small, dark pile near the middle of the yard. Crews pulled apart bits of the larger, original pile with an excavator, and water was poured on the sections before a bulldozer pushed it to the right in this photo. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

For two days straight, Saint John firefighters poured approximately two million litres of water on the fire, according to Fire Chief Kevin Clifford.

That was in addition to a substantial contribution by the Atlantic Osprey, a platform supply vessel owned by J.D. Irving Ltd., which sprayed 1,000 litres a second at the fire from 180 metres away.

All that water washing potentially hazardous chemicals into the harbour is part of the community's concern about environmental impacts, said Saint John Mayor Donna Reardon, who called AIM "a black eye on our community."

Craig Bell Estabrooks, CEO of Port Saint John, said he understands the community's concerns and frustrations.

"I get it," he told Information Morning Saint John on Wednesday morning.

"I live two blocks up from the cruise terminal. I live this as well, and this is a very challenging, difficult situation for everyone that lives in proximity and I get it."

AIM's metal recycling facility sits adjacent to the lower west side neighbourhood and very close to some residences. (Mia Urquhart/CBC)

He said the port is committed to the investigation.

"First and foremost, community safety is paramount to us and we want to be a good neighbour to the people of Saint John and the series of explosions, fires, accidents, tragic deaths that have occurred at the AIM site, they just must stop."

Exactly how to stop them is yet to be determined, said Bell Estabrooks.

"The investigation is going to cover absolutely everything to do with our lease and the operations of the facility."

Task force begins this week

Bell Estabrooks said the task force will begin its work this week.

On Tuesday, Premier Blaine Higgs said the group will look at everything that's happened at AIM over its 12 years on Saint John's waterfront.

During that time, the company has had numerous explosions, which prompted letters from Saint John council to the province, complaints from neighbours about noise and odour, and two workplace deaths.

Piles of scrap metal at AIM's west-side operation caught fire at around 1 a.m. on Sept. 14. Over the next 40 hours, Saint John firefighters used about two million litres of water to battle the blaze. (Submitted by Ed Moyer)

Higgs said the investigation would "get to the bottom" of what happened "and to answer the question that the public are all asking — is that operation fit to be operating where it is today?"

He said the company won't resume operations until it's clear they can do so safely, and "given what's happened leading into this, there's a lot of doubt about that."

City wants AIM shut for good

At its regularly scheduled council meeting on Monday night, Saint John city council asked the province to shut down the scrapyard and "never allow an organization like this to operate on our waterfront or in our city again."

"What happened last week is an abomination because it was preventable," said Coun. Greg Norton, who made the motion. "There is no reason or room for this type of negligence in the modern world and our residents must never experience a horrific incident like that again."

Talks were already underway

Bell Estabrooks said talks with the company were already underway before the fire about moving the metal-shredding part of the operation off-site.

"I don't know what the status of those conversations will be, but you know, we're committed under this investigation, to looking at all aspects of the lease."

He said the talks hadn't yet included specific locations that could be used.

"So that'll obviously have to be part of any discussion that's had," he said.

Lee diverts cruise ships before fire

Bell Estabrooks said all operations at the port had to be halted during the fire.

He said there was a container ship in port that day, due to be unloaded at 8 a.m. Because of the fire, however, it wasn't unloaded until the following day, he said.

Although there were "definitely costs" associated with the delay, Bell Estabrooks said he wasn't sure of the exact amount.

A water canon was the only thing operating at the AIM plant on Wednesday morning. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

There were three ships in Saint John the day before the fire and two scheduled on the day the fire started. It was only because of Hurricane Lee's expected arrival that the ships weren't actually in port on Sept. 14, said Bell Estabrooks.

"We are going to be looking at that and modelling that exact scenario as part of our investigation into this because you know that was a very real possibility," he said.