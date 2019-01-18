Residents awoken by another blast at Saint John scrap-metal plant

Residents living along the lower west side of Saint John awoke to the sound of another blast from American Iron & Metal this morning.

Andrew Miller was getting out of bed shortly before 7:30 a.m. when he heard the "shocking thud."

"It really did sound like somebody had run into my house with a truck or a car," he said.

"The window rattled and the whole house shook. It was very seismic."

The Saint John resident said this is the third time he's experienced something like this in the area. He wants the explosions to stop, especially if it's causing harm to the environment.

The AIM facility experienced an explosion at 7:27 am and they have advised local authorities including the Province of NBr.who have established operating standards for the facility. Please report any concerns to the Department of Environment and Local Government at 658-2558. —@PortSaintJohn

"I would definitely like to see this stopped," he said. "I don't mind industry going on in the port … this isn't really a port, this is a very large scrap metal processing plant."

The latest explosions at the scrap yard happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. Friday. (Julia Wright, CBC)

Port Saint John confirmed on Twitter the AIM facility experienced an explosion shortly before 7:30 a.m. and has advised local authorities. They've also contacted the province, which has established operating standards for the facility.

The plant was given temporary approval to restart for a 90-day trial period on Dec. 7.

At the time, Environment Minister Jeff Carr said the government accepted AIM's revised plan to address explosions that had been occurring at the plant's shredder.

But he said work would have to stop if there was another explosion.

West side residents near the plant have complained the explosions at AIM shake their homes. Since June 2017, more than 35 blasts have occurred, according to government records.