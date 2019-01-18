Skip to Main Content
Residents awoken by another blast at Saint John scrap-metal plant
New

Residents awoken by another blast at Saint John scrap-metal plant

Residents living along the lower west side of Saint John awoke to the sound of another blast from American Iron & Metal this morning.

Blast at Saint John scrap recycler happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. today

CBC News ·
Since June 2017, more than 35 blasts have occurred, according to government records. (CBC)

Residents living along the lower west side of Saint John awoke to the sound of another blast from American Iron & Metal this morning.

Andrew Miller was getting out of bed shortly before 7:30 a.m. when he heard the "shocking thud."

"It really did sound like somebody had run into my house with a truck or a car," he said.

"The window rattled and the whole house shook. It was very seismic."

The Saint John resident said this is the third time he's experienced something like this in the area. He wants the explosions to stop, especially if it's causing harm to the environment.

"I would definitely like to see this stopped," he said. "I don't mind industry going on in the port … this isn't really a port, this is a very large scrap metal processing plant."

The latest explosions at the scrap yard happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. Friday. (Julia Wright, CBC)

Port Saint John confirmed on Twitter the AIM facility experienced an explosion shortly before 7:30 a.m. and has advised local authorities. They've also contacted the province, which has established operating standards for the facility.

The plant was given temporary approval to restart for a 90-day trial period on Dec. 7.

At the time, Environment Minister Jeff Carr said the government accepted AIM's revised plan to address explosions that had been occurring at the plant's shredder. 

But he said work would have to stop if there was another explosion.

West side residents near the plant have complained the explosions at AIM shake their homes. Since June 2017, more than 35 blasts have occurred, according to government records. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us