Another explosion at AIM recycling yard briefly halts operations

Another explosion at American Iron and Metal's Saint John Harbour scrapyard halted operations briefly Thursday afternoon, the Department of Environment and Local Government has confirmed.

The "contained explosion" occurred at about 4:50 p.m. in the metal shredder, department spokesperson Erika Jutras said in an email statement.

The noise level measured at the shredder was 109.4 decibels, above the 109-decibel level that requires the company to shut down operations and inform the province and Saint John Fire Department.

Jutras said AIM followed the required process and an inspection by the fire department revealed no fire, smoke or visible damage. The department gave AIM the go-ahead to resume operations at 6 p.m.

On March 7, Environment Minister Jeff Carr granted AIM a further three months of operation in an amendment to a ministerial order.

"The Department will continue to monitor the AIM operations for this period to ensure that the new management plan addresses issues with its operation to the department's satisfaction," Jutras said.

The department said it is working with AIM and the Port of Saint John to address explosions and excessive noise that have upset some of AIM's neighbours on the lower west side of the city.