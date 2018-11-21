Noisy scrap metal plant in violation of approval permit, says Saint John mayor

Saint John Mayor Don Darling says American Iron and Metal is violating its provincial operating license at its scrap recycling business on the city's waterfront.

Darling said the company has not worked with the city's fire department to create an emergency response plan as required by the approval permit that went into effect June 1, 2017.

The two-year permit is essentially a license issued by New Brunswick's Department of Environment and Local Government. It expires in June 2019.

"We're really saying enough is enough," said Darling. "We need the provincial government and the federal government or the port authority to act and do so in a tangible way."

Darling's comment's followed a loud explosion Monday at American Iron and Metal, one of more than 40 blasts, large and small, at the facility since June 2017.

The approval permit contains a list of 45 conditions the company must comply with in order to operate its scrap metal shredding and distribution business.

American Iron and Metal's Saint John recycling facility is located on leased port land, outside municipal jurisdiction. (Julia Wright, CBC)

One of those conditions states: "The Approval Holder shall maintain an Emergency Response Plan (ERP) in consultation with and to the satisfaction of the Saint John Port Authority and the City of Saint John Fire Department."

The plan would address the impacts of a fire at the facility.

Saint John fire Chief Kevin Clifford said the company did not contact the department to discuss a plan.

"That never happened," said Clifford.

He said the fire department was not even told of the requirement for an emergency plan by the Department of Environment and Local Government when it issued the permit to AIM.

He said environment officials recently contacted the company and directed them to work with the fire department on the plan.

"I've been advised that AIM has been directed to get hold of me and work on a risk assessment that would help inform and update the emergency response plan per the operating license," said Clifford.

Cabinet ministers 'investigating'

On Monday, as reported by CBC News, Darling said the company "refused" a demand by the Port Saint John to temporarily shut down its operations in the wake of the blast earlier that day.

American Iron and Metal's owner Herb Black is expected to meet with city and port officials in Saint John Friday. (American Iron and Metal)

Saint John Lancaster MLA Dorothy Shephard, a newly appointed member of Premier Blaine Higgs cabinet, said her colleagues, Public Safety Minister Carl Urquhart and Environment and Local Government Minister Jeff Carr, are "on this."

"They've mobilized and they're engaged," said Shephard. "Their departments are looking into the complaints and the aspects of what happened and investigating the issues that are brought forward, including [Monday's] blast."

AIM did not respond to questions when contacted by CBC News on Tuesday.

A media consultant said company owner, Herb Black, will be in the city Friday to meet with port officials as well as the mayor and will be available to respond to questions then.