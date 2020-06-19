Taking help to those who need it, mobile harm reduction service comes to Fredericton

Three days a week the staff at AIDS New Brunswick get a rental van, stock it full of supplies and park somewhere in Fredericton to bring personal care items and support to the people who need it..

The new mobile harm reduction unit has just about everything: needles, inhalation supplies and various other health and hygiene products like water bottles, deodorant and protein shakes..

The program started because the COVID-19 pandemic had created an added need for services. Places that were usually welcoming to people who are struggling were suddenly no longer available.

Executive Director Amanda Diggins said places like the public library and Kings Place aren't available for people to seek shelter from the weather, and some people aren't comfortable with the added security getting into stores to buy products.

Diggins said the van offers people a space that may not be as intimidating as going into a building and asking for help.

The van is stocked with harm reduction supplies such as needles and things like water bottles, deodorant and protein shakes. (Alishya Weiland/CBC)

"We can already see how big of a difference it's making, and we're having a lot of folks come by that we haven't seen before."

Building relationships

Preventions program manager Steve Colwell said it's all about treating people like a human being.

"I mean when you've been living on the streets for a while, you're probably watched everywhere you go. This is a place where people can self–access. They can open a drawer and get things out, they're greeted like they're a person. There's no judgment or anything in between."

The staff always asks clients for suggestions on where they should park and what supplies they should carry.

"There used to be a tent city but a lot of people were moved out of it, so the population is scattered and it definitely helps to have the van," said Colwell.

Executive Director Amanda Diggins has been wanting to launch the service since she started her position last August. (Alishya Weiland/CBC)

They plan to continue throughout the summer and will soon begin offering delivery service for people who may not be able to get to the van.

"It's meeting people where they are and just reducing barriers to services by allowing folks to come to us right on the street, meet us where they're at," said Diggins.

Diggins said each day is busier than their last. They rely on social media, word of mouth and the help of community partners to spread the word about the new program.

Colwell said this work is something close to his heart. He struggled with addiction and said the services and supports he received helped him.

Steve Colwell said all anybody wants is to be treated like a human being and this service helps provide that feeling. (Alishya Weiland/CBC)

"I hear a lot of life stories and they're very similar to mine. I just had a lot of resources and help and that's what this is, for other people that have been shut out and don't have them or anyone who needs it."

Diggins said they plan to continue the program through the fall and winter, and hope to secure funding for next summer.

"So many of our clients just want to be treated like a human being and treated with respect and dignity and so being able to do that right out to where they are is just just incredibly heartwarming and just very important to us."