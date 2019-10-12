AIDS NB gathering new socks to help clients in need

AIDS New Brunswick is collecting socks this month and handing them out to clients of its needle exchange program — many of whom are vulnerable and homeless.

It's a new initiative for the non-profit organization that was launched because of a glaring need for socks among the groups clients.

"I think it's something that we can't imagine someone needing," said Amanda Diggins, executive director of AIDS New Brunswick.

Amanda Diggins, executive director of AIDS New Brunswick, says the sock campaign was organized to collect new socks for its need exchange program clients. (Gary Moore/CBC)

People often think to donate toiletries and other clothing items. But, according to Diggins's clients, it's often a pair of socks that they can use.

"It's cold, it's rainy, you're walking to go to the shelter, to the food bank, to your doctor's appointment, to work, to school — depending on who they are," said Diggins.

Diggins said it doesn't cost much for people to donate. "It's a low cost item that people are able to just grab."

AIDS New Brunswick has handed out most of the socks that have been been donated so far. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Students at St. Thomas University and some gay-straight alliances in high schools are collecting socks for the campaign and will donate them to AIDS New Brunswick at the end of the month.

Diggins said that the original goal was to collect 100 pairs of socks this month, but they've already had 35 pairs donated, so she expects the goal will be exceeded.

The socks are being handed out to people as they come in, Diggins said. They want to make sure people have new socks when they need them rather than waiting until the end of the month to start giving them out.

"It's sad and wonderful at the same time," Diggins said about the campaign's early success. "It's real joy in these people's eyes of getting a nice warm pair of socks."

Needle exchange program

Diggins said the socks are for clients using the needle exchange program, which offers injection and inhalation drug supplies.

The program had 600 clients in Fredericton last year. Diggins said the clients come wide spectrum of backgrounds.

There are also needle exchange programs in Moncton, Saint John and Miramichi. One recently opened in Bathurst.

The sock drive is on until the end of October.