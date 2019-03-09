Can you stick weld and poke check? This company wants to hear from you

Are you a skilled tradesperson? Are you willing to move to rural Saskatchewan? Can you go bar-down with your wrist shot?

If so, there's a chance you could land a job with AGI Envirotank and a place in the Biggar Nationals' starting lineup.

The central Saskatchewan manufacturing company is on the hunt for tradespeople willing to live and work in Biggar, a small community about 100 kilometres west of Saskatoon.

But the company's advertisement in a Saint John newspaper says it's seeking workers who are also skilled at hockey.

Jeff Burton, director of operations, said the ad was his 74-year-old father's idea.

"To be honest, I didn't know the ad was in until people started calling me, but his pet project in the community is that he'd like to keep the senior hockey team going and keep it competitive," Burton told Information Morning Saint John.

"We need tradespeople, so his idea was to kill two birds with one stone, so to speak."

It's not the first time the company has run such an ad. Burton said AGIEnvirotank hired nine people in 2014 — and almost an entire line for the Nationals.

"He ended up with a goaltender, a couple forwards, a couple defence, so it actually works," Burton said. "It works for both the business and the hockey team."

And the senior team, which plays in the Sask West Hockey League, could use a boost after an early playoff exit in March.

AGI Envirotank hopes to find some hockey players keen to work at its manufacturing plant in Biggar, Sask. (AGI Envirotank)

AGI Envirotank manufacturers tanks for gas, diesel, aviation fuel and water for a variety of sectors. Burton said the company is hoping to attract welders — and goalies — in particular but also painters, millwrights, mechanics, drafts people and quality control workers.

The company is looking to hire about 20 people. Burton said hockey skills are a bonus but not required.

For interested workers who play hockey, there is a catch.

"There are tryouts for both," Burton said.

If you're a welder, we make sure you can weld. And if you're a hockey player, we'll make sure you can make the team."