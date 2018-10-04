Landmark Reversing Falls Bridge faces weight restrictions

Saint John's Reversing Falls Bridge was slapped with weight restrictions Wednesday following an inspection.

Workers with Department of Transportation and Infrastructure were erecting signs restricting maximum vehicle weight to 30 tonnes, a reduction from 56.5 tonnes.

"The weight restriction is being cut by about 50 per cent," said Dorothy Shephard, re-elected last week in Saint John Lancaster, a riding that includes the bridge, which is a provincial responsibility.

"There was an inspection done last week, the engineers saw something they felt needed to be repaired."

Shephard said she spoke to a Department of Transportation official, who assured her the restriction would be lifted in a matter of weeks.

The Reversing Falls Bridge, centre, is shown during construction in 1915 in this Isaac Erb & Son photograph. The earlier span to the right was later removed. (New Brunswick Museum accession number: X11369 )

"He told me that it needed to be repaired, and that they were mobilizing to get the team of people together to do that," she said.

The restrictions are expected to have an impact on transport access routes to west side businesses such as Irving Pulp and Paper, which will have to divert many trucks over the Harbour Bridge.

"This four-week weight limit restriction on Reversing Falls Bridge will mean we will use the Catherwood exit to enter the west side pulp mill with loaded trucks," said Mary Keith, spokesperson for the company. "We are still able to travel eastbound on the [Reversing Falls] bridge with empty trucks."

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure website says the bridge was previously inspected in 2016, when it was given a bridge condition index, or BCI, of 75 on a scale of zero to 100.

The bridge opened in 1915 during the First World War.

"It was the largest steel spandrel bridge in the world at that time," said David Goss, a local historian.

Shephard, who was re-elected on Sept. 24, said the province must be prepared to spend money on its aging infrastructure.

"We've had some concerns with some bridges in the Oromocto area that [have] been down after inspection, and now this one," she said.

"So I have to hope that we're taking a good look at making sure that we're up on understanding the maintenance that needs to be done and investing the dollars that need to be done to keep them up to date."