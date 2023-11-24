After 52 years in the hotel biz, Fredericton woman takes home national worker prize

Nancy Pederson would feel more comfortable making up your bed than flying to Ottawa to accept a national award, but this week she had to do just that.

"I'm still in shock. Things like this don't happen to me," said the 68-year-old executive housekeeper at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in downtown Fredericton.

When Pederson first started working there 52 years ago, it was called the Lord Beaverbrook.

"I did not expect to be here this long, but I do not regret it," said Pederson in an interview with Information Morning Fredericton.

Last week, she boarded a plane for the first time and flew to Ottawa to accept the tourism employee of the year award, presented by the Tourism Industry Association of Canada.

"She's just an incredible leader," said Trevor Morgan, the hotel's general manager who accompanied Pederson to the award ceremony.

Nancy Pederson stands with hotel manager Trevor Morgan when she returned to Fredericton on Thursday. (Pat Richard/CBC News)

Morgan has only been at the Fredericton Crowne Plaza for three years, but said in his 40 years in the hotel business, Pederson stands out.

"Nancy is extremely thorough. At 68 years old, she can still clean as well as any 20-year-old. And I've seen it in action," Morgan said.

He added that she always comes to work with a positive attitude, and most importantly, never asks somebody to do something that she wouldn't do herself.

On Thursday, the hotel staff gathered in the entrance to welcome back their reigning champ as Pederson returned from Ottawa.

A stretch limousine pulled up, and Morgan walked Pederson into the entranceway to be greeted by cheers and smiles from her colleagues.

"I'm not good at speeches, but thanks to everyone, I really appreciate each and everyone of you," Pederson said to those welcoming her return.

WATCH | After a half-century as a housekeeper, Nancy is still on call: Employee of the year? Try five decades Duration 2:29 Featured Video Nancy Pedersen started working as a housekeeper at the Crowne Plaza Beaverbrook Hotel when she was just 16. Now, she has a national award for her 51 years of loyal service.

The grand entrance and spectacle were not routine for Pederson. Her day usually begins at 6:30 a.m. when she arrives at the hotel to begin preparations to guide her team through the day.

But she wasn't always the team leader.

A scared, young girl

It all started when Pederson, then 16, took a walk downtown with her sister. On a whim as they passed the hotel, she decided to go in and apply for a job.

When she returned home in the evening, her mother said the hotel had called. Pederson quickly dialed back and was told she was hired as a room attendant.

She still remembers the nerves from the first day.

"They put me in training and I was terrified … I was scared to death," Pederson said.

Aside from the name change, the hotel has changed a lot through the years, she said.

For one, men had to wear a suit and tie in the dining room. There also used to be 212 smaller rooms, which were later renovated to become 186 larger ones.

One of the dining rooms of the hotel used to sell apple pie with rum sauce, "and that was to die for," she said. Pederson admits that she and her colleagues used to sneak a helping of the desert when they were cleaning the dining room.

"Only bad thing I ever did," Pederson whispered.

Lessons in leadership

After five or six years as an attendant, Pederson said she applied for the job of executive housekeeper, a role in which she would oversee all the housekeepers in the hotel.

She was told she was too young, and another candidate was chosen. But not long after when that person quit, the hotel manager came to her and offered her the position.

She eagerly accepted, and said she didn't care that it didn't come with a raise.

And that's the job she's held to this day.

Pederson said she loves people and her staff, and said much of her job is making sure they are all OK.

Pederson said she loves her staff, who were on hand to celebrate her award when she came home to a warm welcome at the Crowne Plaza. (Pat Richard/CBC News)

Pederson said she will often drop by to visit specific workers who may be having a hard day, and clean the room together as they talk out the worker's issues.

"A lot of times people don't need advice, they just need to know that somebody's there," Pederson said.

She said much of her job comes down to keeping everyone happy. Always keeping plenty of treats for her staff is a way to do that, she said.

As for retirement? It might as well be a four-letter word for this executive housekeeper.

She's got no plans for that and she'd like to keep it that way.

"I've worked here so long that it's such a big, big part of my life. The day I do leave will be extremely hard," Pederson said.

"But hopefully that's not for a while yet."