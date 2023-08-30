Afghanistan vet back in fighting shape for Invictus Games

A broken neck, a traumatic brain injury, and multiple herniated discs in his back: those are the physical injuries that Patrick Gordon sustained after he was injured by an improvised explosive device while serving with the Canadian Armed Forces in Afghanistan.

The tank he was in backed over a bomb. Gordon suffered injuries that have never healed.

The army sergeant was given a medical release in 2016. Since then, he's had to work through mental health issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder, severe anxiety and depression.

But he's battled back and now he's gearing up to compete in the 2023 Invictus Games this month.

Patrick Gordon in the loading hatch of a tank in Kandahar in 2008. (Submitted by Patrick Gordon)

"When I left the Canadian Armed forces, I was about 300 pounds. I was an alcoholic, and I was struggling," said Gordon at his home in Rothesay.

"My contingency plan was to take my life.

"It was essentially like a compass was inside of me spinning, and I had no direction or anywhere to put my energy," said Gordon.

But Gordon didn't give up. Instead, he started working on a charity and on himself.

WATCH | A broken back, PTSD and depression won't keep this veteran from the Invictus Games: An improvised explosive device nearly killed this New Brunswick soldier, but he's back in fighting shape for the Invictus Games Duration 2:38 Patrick Gordon survived three tours in Afghanistan, which left him with severe injuries. Now he's competing for Canada at the Invictus Games in Germany.

First he got sober. It's been six years without a drink now, although he admits there were multiple times he failed, starting out.

He said the initial months of the COVID-19 lockdowns were especially difficult when, it seemed like every one around him was drinking much more. But it was during that time he noticed kids, who relied on lunch programs, were going hungry while attending school remotely.

Over the last two years he says his charity, Operation: Feed, has provided close to 100,000 meals to Saint John-area children.

Gordon matched his charity goals with his workout goal. After shedding more than 100 pounds, he's now in fantastic shape.

He's ready to compete in multiple events, including running several track distances, wheelchair basketball, rowing and table tennis, when the games kick off on Sept. 9 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Gordon says he's most excited for the track events. He believes running and sprinting are his best chances for a medal. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

He's excited to represent Canada again on the world stage.

"And show my brothers and sisters in uniform that it's possible," said Gordon. "Not only is it possible to push yourself out of your depression and your anxiety, but also any type of adversity that you face in your life. It is possible to come back and be that individual that you need to be."

It's not Gordon's first go at a sporting competition since leaving the Canadian Forces.

In 2019, he competed in the Warrior Games, a multi-sport event hosted by the U.S. Department of Defence for injured or wounded personnel and veterans. He was selected as an ultimate champion, a contender for Canada who competed in eight different events, including archery, shooting, shot put and swimming.

Gordon is also competing in table tennis. He admits it may not be his strongest sport, but one that he'll have a lot of fun with. (Shane Fowler/CBC )

But he said the weight-lifting competition left him injured once again.

"I tore my left pectoral in half during a bench press," said Gordon.

He didn't let that keep him down for long. He's fuelled by the desire to demonstrate that things can get better.

He said being able to return to the international stage is important, "and being able to wear the Canadian flag on my shoulder again and show so many people who are struggling right now that it's possible," said Gordon. "You can do it."