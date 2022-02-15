City, churches, businesses join to create 12 affordable Fredericton housing units

Donations of land, time and money are coming together to create more affordable housing in Fredericton.

Twelve new affordable housing units will become available in the city this summer with the construction of two new buildings and the renovation of an existing building, said Jason Lejeune, a volunteer with the United Way.

The new affordable housing developments are the result of combining donated land from the City of Fredericton and two churches, over $500,000 in cash donations from businesses in the city, and the volunteer efforts of a group that's been working to combat homelessness in Fredericton since 2017.

"It's been a long road to get here, but we're we're excited because … the project is about people, it's not about housing necessarily. It's really about people, and we're really excited to get a bunch more people into permanent housing instead of having to live outside or in shelters," Lejeune said.

Jason LeJeune, volunteer with United Way, was involved with the Mayor's Task Force on Homelessness, which led a fundraising effort to raise money to construct affordable housing units in the city. (CBC News)

Lejeune said his work on the project is outside is work on city council, to which he was elected last year.

He's involvement began in 2017, when he became finance chair for the newly formed Mayor's Task Force on Homelessness.

The task force sought to raise money, construct residential buildings and find charities that could manage the properties as affordable rental housing once built.

Lejeune said he got to work tapping the city's private sector for donations, with the idea that each donor would contribute about $36,000, which was a rough estimate for the cost of each unit.

Over four years, Lejeune said, he raised about $1.2 million primarily from corporate donors.

Some of that has already gone to fund the renovations done at the former City Motel, which now operates as a 30-bed homeless shelter known as the Oak Centre under ownership of the John Howard Society.

Another portion went into constructing a four-unit affordable housing building on St. Mary's Street in 2019, which is also owned and operated by the John Howard Society.

The difference, which is about $650,000 is financing the construction of a four-unit building on Jaffrey Street on the city's north side, a four-unit building on Charlotte Street, and renovations to an existing building to create a four-unit apartment building on King Street.

Lejeune said a tenant's rent will be a third of whatever their monthly income is, with the Department of Social Development paying the difference.

Churches take on properties

Smythe Street Church took up ownership of the property at 156 Jaffrey St. after purchasing the plot from the City of Fredericton for a dollar.

The city back in 2018 declared the property as surplus with the plan to donate it for the nominal fee so long as it was used for affordable housing.

Homelessness is a massive issue and it takes all hands on deck from the community - Jill Kozak, ministry leader with Smythe Street Church

Jill Kozak is ministry leader with Smythe Street Church and said she's happy with how the entire community has come together to create more affordable housing.

"I'm hugely excited," she said. "Homelessness is a massive issue and it takes all hands on deck from the community —and the church, we want to be a part of this and we want to come alongside people and offer encouragement and just be of help and assistance."

Kozak said the two-storey building will have two units on the ground floor, and two on the second floor.

One of the units will be accessible for persons with disabilities, and another two will be geared two young adults between 18 and 24 years old.

Kozak said the church will only use tenants' rent for basic upkeep and maintenance, and any extra will go into a fund that pays for support services for them.

Other churches use own land

Lejeune said Wilmot United Church and Christ Church Anglican Church have agreed to allow the construction of affordable housing units on property they already own.

In the case of the Christ Church Anglican Church, a four-unit building will be constructed on a piece of property it owns at 257 Charlotte St., Lejeune said.

Wilmot United Church meanwhile owns a building at 469 King St., and is allowing the second and third floors to be renovated to create four affordable units.

Once completed by July, Lejeune said the churches will take on the role of operating them.

Lejeune said the new units might still not be enough to shelter everyone currently on the streets.

However, with more shelter space at the Oak Centre, along with the construction of the 12 Neighbours Community tiny homes, he said he's confident the city's getting there.

"When we started talking about this project in 2017, [we] determined if we could produce 40 units, we could kind of start to manage the problem," Lejeune said.

"Well, you probably need three times that number of units now, but the good news is we're starting to deliver on them so … I'm hopeful we can meet the need."