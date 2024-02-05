Fredericton man tackles affordable housing issue with mini-home reno business

A Fredericton man has developed his own approach for bringing affordable housing options to market.

For Jordan Hunter, the answer is sweat equity, community support and mini homes.

Originally from Amherst, N.S., Hunter created First Rate Renovations to tackle issues around affordable housing in 2021, when housing prices began to skyrocket.

"It's always been a problem, but since COVID [the issue] grew in exponential forms in many different ways for many different reasons," he said.

At First Rate Renovations, Hunter partners with mini-home parks Harmony Communities, Tamarack Estates and New Maryland Parks, which let him know when mini homes are vacant, or will soon become vacant.

"They are deemed either to be decommissioned or in need of major renovations," said Hunter, "and there are ones deemed unlivable due to previous tenants that lived there and might have neglected certain aspects of the home."

By using his own sweat equity, finding discounted or fairly priced materials, salvaging as much as possible and saving everywhere he can without sacrificing quality, Hunter said he's able to restore these homes and bring them to market for between 15 and 40 per cent below market value.

"I don't need a big payday — I just want to make people happy," said Hunter.

Meeting the neighbours

When taking on a new home, Hunter said it's important that he gets to know the neighbours to better understand the history of it.

"We need to gain knowledge of the homes in order to understand what we need to do to them and the biggest tool in order to make that happen is community," said Hunter.

He said the goal isn't to do the bare minimum with cosmetic changes for the home to be just livable, but rather to make sure the homes will last a family 20 to 30 years.

So far, he's restored 11 mini homes — each one sold to a family grateful for a home they could afford, he said.

Hunter said one of the families had been looking for a house for over a year, but couldn't find an affordable option.

"We're talking about people that work in the health-care industry, we're talking about people that have to move out of certain areas because of health reasons," said Hunter.

The perception of mini-home parks is forever changing. — Jordan Hunter

He said the family got a walk-through of the mini home before it was ready and knew then it was their home. They were able to move in before the holidays.

"That's what makes me get up in the morning, it's what makes me stay up late. There's no set schedule with my job, because it's fuelled by pride."

Hunter said the name 'First Rate' stems from his time playing hockey for the UNB Reds.

His coach would often use the term when encouraging the players to give their best performance on the ice.

"[It means to be] beyond excellent and giving your best, and with affordable housing, that's what we try to give every single day," said Hunter, "Every single home is our absolute best."

Community effort

Hunter said he attributes much of his ability to flip these homes and sell them at a lower price to community support.

He said many family-owned businesses in Fredericton, including Ritchie's Carpet Warehouse and Hetherington Electric, support his initiative by helping out where they can.

"We come in, we do it right and we bring the people in that not only do it right, but they care," he said.

"They understand from the start who we are, what we do, and they appreciate it and they put their hearts in every single square foot of these homes."

Personal experience in mini-home life

When asked why he chose to focus solely on mini homes, Hunter said, "I grew up in one, it's a great understanding of my own."

Hunter said he understands what mini homes can offer for families, first-time home buyers and people hoping to retire, both from a financial standpoint and for quality of life.

"I've met all of those types of folks when I grew up in a mini-home park and I understand and have always appreciated how great a close-knit community can really be," said Hunter.

"I can guarantee with my time growing up in mini-home parks back in Nova Scotia, and also carrying it over to here in Fredericton, community is there and thriving and the perception of mini-home parks is forever changing."

Hunter said the idea for his company came after he moved into a mini home as his own affordable housing solution.

He said it was his first home and was one that he could afford.

"I was very humbled with having the opportunity to have that home … and after I spent time there, my little appreciation grew and I thought of what it could be."

Hunter said he was motivated to start First Rate Renovations by his friends who are realtors, carpenters, plumbers and electricians and were keen to support his efforts to restore mini homes that were previously unlivable.

He said his hopes for First Rate Renovations in the future is to stay exactly the same, while growing humbly every day.