Report on horrific case of child neglect to be released Monday

The public may learn more today about why five children were found neglected in a filthy Saint John home in 2016.

Child and youth advocate Norm Bossé is scheduled to release a report on the case at 11 a.m.

It's called, "Behind Closed Doors: A Story of Neglect."

Bossé has spent several months trying to glean lessons from what may have gone wrong in the case, interviewing witnesses and reviewing documents.

The children's parents received two-year prison sentences last year for failing to provide the necessaries of life.

"What should have been a den of safety and retreat for those children became only walls surrounded by filth and waste," Judge Marco Cloutier wrote in his sentencing decision.

The court heard how the children frequently missed school and had never been to the dentist, even though their family had access to free dental care.

The cupboards were nearly bare. Walls and bedding were covered in feces.

'It isn't a blame game'

The court also heard how the family had been involved with the Department of Social Development since 2012 and were supposed to be receiving monthly visits.

But it wasn't until May 2016, when a sheriff happened to come to the home to evict the family, that the parents were charged and the children removed from the squalor.

Bossé has said his report will have a few recommendations that "can be addressed by government rather quickly."

"It isn't a blame game," he said in November.

"But it's trying to get to where are the gaps, what happened in this case. The public wants to know and I don't blame them."

The advocate has said it will be the first of several reports he will release about child protection.

The Saint John case also sparked a separate, wide review of New Brunswick's child protection system, which was released last week.

Consultant George Savoury made more than 100 recommendations, including new child protection legislation, more training and changes to address staffing problems within the system.